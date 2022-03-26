Menu
Elaine Dorene Fox
FUNERAL HOME
Grasse Funeral Service
119 Industrial Dr
Pardeeville, WI

Elaine Dorene Fox

PORTAGE - Elaine Dorene Fox, 56 of Portage, passed away Monday, March 21, 2021, at Agrace Hospice in Madison after a Hypoglycemia induced brain seizure. She grew up in Lake Tomahawk, Wisconsin.

As a little girl, Elaine learned basic carpentry skills while hanging out with her dad, who was a general building contractor on many job sites. Beginning in early childhood, she enjoyed bare-back horse riding through the woods of northern Wisconsin, going as fast as the horse could run. Elaine received her Nursing Assistant certification in 1989 and was last employed at Montello Care Center.

While at her hillside home of rural Portage, Eliane provided a good life and love for three neglected and abused horses until the end of their days. Throughout her life, Elaine found beauty in nature and the wildlife around her. She raised numerous pets and beloved cats. Some living to ages of 17, 19, and 21 plus years. A thoughtful mother, Elaine raised a wonderful son. When she wasn't caring for her family, Elaine often spent time nurturing a small garden of green beans, peas, peppers, and tomatoes. All who spent time with Elaine benefited from her advocacy of fresh food and a healthy diet.

Survivors include her husband Randell; son Philip (Holly) Larson; granddaughter Violet; brothers: Leon (Gaylene) Larson, Loren (Denise) Larson, and Aaron (Julie) Larson. She was preceded in death by her parents: Earl and Alice (Voegeli) Larson; sisters: Sharon Dunbar and Susanne Cardinal, and brother Melvin Larson.

A memorial visitation was held at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated and may be made to the Columbia County Humane Society or Second Harvest Food Bank. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 26, 2022.
I'm beyond saddened by Elaine's sudden, unexpected death. I had the blessing to work with her. She was an AMAZING caregiver. She would work on her feet from start to finish every night then stay to help a bit more in the morning of needed. She would very often bring in food to share for the staff each night that she spent making during the day. She was kind and giving and funny. She talked often of her son and his family and of course of her husband. She loved being outdoors and we'd talk of that often. She is and was a blessing that I will miss very much!
Tara Zochert
Work
March 23, 2022
