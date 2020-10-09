Tobin, Elaine D.

BEAVER DAM - Elaine D. Tobin, age 89, of Beaver Dam, died on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

The visitation will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 10 a.m. Social distancing is requested and seating will be limited. Deacon Ed Cody will officiate and burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Elaine Doris Tobin was born on April 18, 1931, in Lake Mills, Wis., to Walter and Edna (Schuett) Jahnke. She was a 1949 graduate of Juneau High School. On June 16, 1951, Elaine was united in marriage with Richard Tobin. They made their home in Beaver Dam, where she has lived ever since. Elaine worked for Dodge County Title and Abstract Company for 25 years and retired in 1983. She was a long-time member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Beaver Dam, where she was active with the Christian Women Society.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Rick) Hankes of Beaver Dam; brother, Richard Jahnke of Juneau; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Edward and Earl; a sister, Ethylin Scherer; and husband, Richard.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.