BEAVER DAM - Elden "Sonny" Braun died peacefully in his home on Nov. 23, 2020, in Beaver Dam, at the age of 85. The details of ordinary life don't capture this extraordinary man. He was proud of the life he lived, his family and his German heritage.

Sonny was born on May 18, 1935, in Beaver Dam, to Herman and Helen (Lemanski) Braun. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1954 and joined the U.S. Army. He proudly served his country overseas in Japan and was honorably discharged in 1956. In 1958, he married Shirley Buller at the historic Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa.

Sonny held a number of jobs through the years to provide for his family. From driving a semi-truck to the meat markets of Chicago, to selling light bulbs, Jewel Tea and insurance. He was a charismatic storyteller that made the everyday details of life a bit brighter. No one was a stranger to him, just a friend he hadn't met yet. He was Shirley's polka partner, a history buff, Green Bay Packers devotee, Wisconsin Badgers football and basketball supporter and his grandkids' biggest fan. Sonny will be remembered for his quick wit, always having a joke or fun fact to share and bragging to anyone within earshot about his family.

Sonny is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Shirley; children, Jeff (Erin) Braun, Deb (Dennis) Frank and Faye Sell; siblings, Angeline Hanefeld and Charmaine Uherka; grandchildren, Justin (Lucy) Frank, Mary (Nick) Frank-Arlt, Nicole (Isaac) Lemmenes, Anthony (Lisa) Frank, Conor (Catelin) Sanders and Katie (Dan) Kick; and six great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by other family and friends. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronald, Robert, Dennis and Kenneth; and sister, Margaret.

His family would like to thank Hillside Hospice and their staff, especially Patti DeVries (Falling Rock) and Brenda Stebbins, and the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital for their dedication and personalized care.

Due to COVID-19, a private family-only service will take place on Dec. 1, 2020. A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillside Hospice.

Frankie Yankovic's "In Heaven There Is No Beer" lyrics were wrong. We know Sonny is in heaven enjoying a Kingsbury beer with his siblings. Prost!

