Larson, Eldene Emilie "Dee"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, we lost our beloved life partner, mother, sister, grandmother, auntie and friend, Eldene Emilie "Dee" Larson. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at 78 years surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Dec. 1, 1941, to Alva L. and Hazel (Farnsworth) Rohrbeck, in Columbia, Wis. She graduated from Fall River High School and attended one year of college. She worked very hard throughout her life. Some of her positions included lab technician, Fluidyne engineer technician, waitress/manager, and hobby farmer, and she retired as a floral designer.

For those who knew Dee, her kitchen was always open, and you never left with an empty stomach; she was an excellent cook! On a warm summer day you could find her in the garden. Dee's garden legacy has now been passed down to her children and grandchildren through transplantation from her garden to theirs.

Dee's love for dance not only brought her happiness, but led her to the love of her life, Claire White, of 30+ years. On a summer weekend, Claire and Dee could be found slaying fish at the Pondarosa and at the end of the day socializing around the campfire with their family and friends.

Christmas was Dee's favorite holiday because she got to bring joy to her loved ones, especially the little ones.

Her best attribute was her selfless care and love for others, which she ingrained in her family.

Dee is survived by her loving family, Claire White, Kim Staudinger, Rick (Pat) Larson, Troy (Sue) Larson, Wendy White, Tim (Mary) White, Nancy (Phil) Stiles; brother, Gene (Bonnie) Rohrbeck; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother and father; brother, Raymond Rohrbeck; son-in-law, Timothy Staudinger; and great-grandson, Skyler Hufstedler.

Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church of Rochester or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m., at RANFRANZ AND VINE FUNERAL HOMES, 5421 Royal Place NW Rochester, MN 55901. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. until the time of the service. The service will be live streamed and available for viewing on Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes Facebook page beginning at 10:45 a.m. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com