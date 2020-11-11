Bandsma, Elizabeth "Betty Moll" (Bulthuis)

FALL RIVER/RIO - Elizabeth "Betty Moll" (Bulthuis) Bandsma, 94, of Fall River/Rio, passed away peacefully Nov. 8, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Center. She was born April 6, 1926, to Peter and Elizabeth (Bandsma) Bulthuis. She was extremely proud of the fact that she was number 12 out of 16 children. She loved that she was from a large family and could name all of her siblings in order, along with their birth dates.

On Oct. 31, 1942, she married Robert Moll. They were married for 54 years, and together they raised their children on the family dairy farm in Rio. On Nov. 7, 1998, she married Edwin Bandsma and they enjoyed five years together.

Betty worked for almost 30 years for the People's Telephone Company, starting out as a telephone operator on the party lines and retiring as Treasurer of the company. She prided herself on her work ethic. Betty enjoyed her garden and was known to many as a wonderful cook and pie maker. She was also known to have the best canned dill pickles and strawberry jam. She always had a jar of pickles or jam to give to anyone who stopped to visit. Betty had three generations of grandchildren and became known as "Grandma G" to many. Her spirit and sassiness will not be forgotten.

Betty is survived by a daughter, Betty (Marvin) Plenty of Poynette; and son, Herman (Patty) Moll of Pueblo, Colo.; grandchildren, Craig (Yolanda) Pribbenow, Natalie (Scott) Megow, Philip Moll, Pamela Moll, Michael (Jennifer) Moll, and Cody Moll; great-grandchildren, Megan (Evan), Brandon (Ali), Andrew (Meg), Kaitlyn (Danny), Morgan, Jenna (Jon), Haley, Nathan, Dylan, Emma, Colton, Marshall, Jayvyn, Davian, Kingston, and Max; and great-great-grandchildren, Ellie, Harper, and Quinn. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Elizabeth Bulthuis; her husbands, Robert Moll and Edwin Bandsma; and all her siblings.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Rio with the Rev. Julie Krahn officiating. Interment will follow at Bonnet Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Following social distancing and the mask mandate is required.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at The Meadows of Fall River and the staff at Agrace Hospital for all the care that was provided, and a special thank you to two of her nieces, Norma Van Buren and Patsy Braker, for all their visits and the goodies that you brought for Betty to enjoy.

"I'm writing this from heaven, where I dwell with God above. I am resting here with the angels who surround me now with love. But though I may seem far away, we will never truly part, for part of me lives on with you, forever in your heart."

