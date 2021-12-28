Menu
Elizabeth Flannery
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Portage High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hobbs Funeral Home - South Portland
230 Cottage Road
South Portland, ME

Flannery, Elizabeth

SCARBOROUGH, Maine - Elizabeth Flannery passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, on Dec. 10, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born on Nov. 18, 1954, in Baraboo, Wis., to Pauline and Robert Flannery. Elizabeth was raised in Portage and attended St. Mary's Elementary School and Portage High School. Her education continued at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she received her undergraduate degree, M.S.W., and Ph.D. After completing her doctorate in psychology, she worked in the Psychiatry Department at the University of Vermont for two years before moving to Maine in 1989 and marrying her husband of 32 years, Michael Swords. She and Michael had two children, Liam (born 1991) and Colin (1993), whom she loved very much. In addition to being a devoted mother, she established her private practice in Portland, Maine, and was a devoted therapist until the time of her death.

Her thoughtfulness and compassion infused her relationships both personal and professional, as well as her volunteer work with Youth Alternatives and the Red Cross. A committed friend, she maintained lifelong relationships with childhood friends (Julie, Darcy, Liz), graduate school (Bob, Alfred, and Marie), and her years in Maine (Gloria). While deeply proud of her Wisconsin heritage, she embraced Maine's beauty and traveled widely throughout the state. The highlight of these adventures was the family's annual fall pilgrimage to Tomhegan Camps at Moosehead Lake.

An avid traveler, planning her next trip was a constant source of joy. Elizabeth and her family/friends traveled throughout the United States and took many trips abroad. In her leisure time, she delighted in gardening, reading, following politics, cooking, and enjoying family dinners while listening to a variety of musicians.

Elizabeth will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her two sons, Liam and Colin; her husband, Michael; her beloved brother, Mike (Nancy); and her sister-in-law, Patricia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pauline and Robert.

A celebration of her life will be held in the spring in Maine. Any donations can be made in her name to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House (Scarborough, Maine) or Preble Street Resource Center (Portland, Maine).


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hobbs Funeral Home - South Portland
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ms. Flannery will be missed by all.
Paul schweke
Friend
February 12, 2022
I never met her, but I felt like I knew Elizabeth Flannery. For many years we engaged in annual correspondence. I was on the board of the Kids First Center, which began as an alliance of attorneys and mental health professionals who worked with families going through divorce and separation. Each year Kids First had an annual appeal for donations, and each year I wrote Elizabeth a note asking for her support. Each year Elizabeth made a generous donation, and I had the pleasure to write her again to thank her for her contribution. This went on for many years. I always knew I could count on her, and felt as if we were friends, even though we had never met. We were friends united by a cause. When I met Michael Swords, I discovered he was married to Elizabeth Flannery. It was like he was married to a celebrity. I knew her name and her generous spirit so well. I am sad this lovely person was taken so young from her loving family, and I send them my deepest condolences. Blessings to Elizabeth, Michael, Liam and Colin.
Susan Livingston
Friend
February 7, 2022
Elizabeth’s passing is a shock to both of us - for she was a most special individual - deeply caring for others and highly respected . We knew her throughout her Vermont and Maine years and understood how proud she was of her family( dear sons , devoted spouse, Michael ) and their annual trips to Moosehead Lake were one of her greatest joys . Rightly proud of her accomplishments -those who knew her hold her in high regard .
Pamela & Regis Langelier
Friend
January 24, 2022
My deep sympathy to Elizabeth's family. I held her is highest regard as she was a patient and talented therapist, and undoubtedly,
the loss of Elizabeth is felt throughout many communities. Thoughts and prayers for the peace of understanding, Barbara Roth
barbara roth
Acquaintance
January 2, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Elizabeth's passing . She will always be remembered for her kindness, caring, and empathy towards others. She will be dearly missed. But how grateful are the heavenly garden angels to have Elizabeth sharing her joy and gardening skills and making the heavens even more beautiful. My prayers and thoughts are with you Michael, Liam, and Colin along with all of Elizabeth's family & friends at this difficult time.
With my deepest sympathy,
~ Theresa Stevens
Theresa Stevens
Friend
December 29, 2021
My deepest condolences to mike and the boys, and to Al of Elizabeth’s family.such a kind soul.she will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Bob Vedder
Bob Vedder
Neighbor
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results