Flannery, Elizabeth

SCARBOROUGH, Maine - Elizabeth Flannery passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, on Dec. 10, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born on Nov. 18, 1954, in Baraboo, Wis., to Pauline and Robert Flannery. Elizabeth was raised in Portage and attended St. Mary's Elementary School and Portage High School. Her education continued at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she received her undergraduate degree, M.S.W., and Ph.D. After completing her doctorate in psychology, she worked in the Psychiatry Department at the University of Vermont for two years before moving to Maine in 1989 and marrying her husband of 32 years, Michael Swords. She and Michael had two children, Liam (born 1991) and Colin (1993), whom she loved very much. In addition to being a devoted mother, she established her private practice in Portland, Maine, and was a devoted therapist until the time of her death.

Her thoughtfulness and compassion infused her relationships both personal and professional, as well as her volunteer work with Youth Alternatives and the Red Cross. A committed friend, she maintained lifelong relationships with childhood friends (Julie, Darcy, Liz), graduate school (Bob, Alfred, and Marie), and her years in Maine (Gloria). While deeply proud of her Wisconsin heritage, she embraced Maine's beauty and traveled widely throughout the state. The highlight of these adventures was the family's annual fall pilgrimage to Tomhegan Camps at Moosehead Lake.

An avid traveler, planning her next trip was a constant source of joy. Elizabeth and her family/friends traveled throughout the United States and took many trips abroad. In her leisure time, she delighted in gardening, reading, following politics, cooking, and enjoying family dinners while listening to a variety of musicians.

Elizabeth will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her two sons, Liam and Colin; her husband, Michael; her beloved brother, Mike (Nancy); and her sister-in-law, Patricia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pauline and Robert.

A celebration of her life will be held in the spring in Maine. Any donations can be made in her name to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House (Scarborough, Maine) or Preble Street Resource Center (Portland, Maine).