Rundio, Elizabeth Coleman "Libby"

BARABOO - Elizabeth Coleman "Libby" Rundio, 80, Baraboo, died peacefully Dec. 10, 2021, at St. Claire Meadows Nursing Home in Baraboo.

Libby was born Sept. 22, 1941, in Warrenton, N.C., to Faysoux Dupre and Christine Elizabeth (Cheek) Galloway. She grew up in Greensboro, N.C., where she graduated from Bessemer High School. She was united in marriage on Jan. 8, 1961, to Stephen J. Rundio III. After two years as a military wife, she and Steve settled in Greensboro, where they raised their three children until the family moved to Wisconsin in 1976.

After the couple purchased a home in Baraboo, Libby became involved in many activities, including softball and golf. Her most passionate activity was bowling. She traveled to bowling tournaments across the country and became very accomplished in the sport, winning numerous trophies and patches and bowling multiple 200 games. Later in life, she enjoyed birdwatching, gardening and water aerobics and volunteered for the Sauk County Historical Society. Her other passions included the musical "South Pacific," keeping up with the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs, and enjoying visits from family members.

Libby is survived by her husband; children, Stephen (Roberta Armour) Rundio IV of Tomah, Wis., Jenelle (Jerry) Reick of Glendale, Wis., and Michael (Becky) Rundio of Baraboo, Wis.; granddaughter, Madilyn Reick of Milwaukee, Wis.; and grandson, Evan Rundio of Baraboo, Wis. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at REDLIN-ERTZ FUNERAL HOME in Baraboo. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.