Elsie Haima
FUNERAL HOME
Randolph Community Funeral Home - Randolph
208 S High St.
Randolph, WI

Haima, Elsie

RANDOLPH - Elsie Delores Haima, 81, of Randolph, peacefully passed away at home, holding the hands of her husband and children while they sang hymns.

Elsie was born on Oct. 23, 1939, in Alto, Wis., a daughter of John and Christine (Smit) Talma. She married the love of her life, John L. Haima, on Aug. 29, 1958. She knew he was the one on the day they met. She told friends, "That's the guy I'm going to marry."

As a child she attended Brandon schools, where she played the clarinet, sang in the choir and acted in plays. After high school she attended Madison School of Cosmetology. She worked for a short time at Beauty Salons in Ripon and Randolph before opening her own shop in Green Lake. After several years of being a business owner, she turned her focus to raising her five children. While raising her children she was active with Girl Scouts, Church Couples Club and traveling. Some of her favorite trips were tropical destinations of St. Thomas, Bahamas, Florida, Arizona and several trips to Hawaii. She also enjoyed several trips to Holland and Canada where she still has relatives.

Elsie moved to Bettendorf, Iowa, in 1970, where she was active in the Newcomers Club, bowling, crafts and cake decorating. She returned to Randolph in 1974, where she lived her remaining time. After her children were grown, she held several positions nurturing and taking care of the elderly.

She had a wonderful laugh and was always joking around. You could pick out her laughter in a crowd. She enjoyed games and especially cards with friends and family. In her later years she took enjoyment from watching the family she created grow, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Elsie was a faithful member of Randolph First Reformed Church, where she was active in Couples Club, the Prayer Chain and started her love of camping and the outdoors with the church camping trips to Tunnel Trails.

Elsie is survived by her husband of 63 years, John; her children, Stan (Ruth) Haima, Cyndee (Terry) NeSmith, Carrie (Mark) Lindell, Candee (Mark) Deichman and Cherie Nelson; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Carol) Talma; sisters, Louise Taylor and Wilma Mitchell; sister-in-law, Ramona Haima (her partner in crime); brother-in-law, Ronald (Nancy) Haima; sisters-in-law, Jane (Reuben) Horton and Joyce (Steve) Greer; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She also holds a special place in her heart for her two AFS daughters, Pilar from Peru and Natasha from Belgium.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Erwin and Jennie (Smedema) Haima; infant sister, Helen Mae; and brother-in-law, Earle Haima.

A service for Elsie will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, at RANDOLPH FIRST REFORMED CHURCH, 406 S. High St., Randolph, with Pastor Luke Baehr officiating.

Visitation will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the church, prior to the 11 a.m. service.

Randolph Community Funeral Home

www.randolphfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Randolph First Reformed Church
406 S. High Street, Randolph, WI
Oct
11
Service
11:00a.m.
Randolph First Reformed Church
406 S. High Street, Randolph, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Randolph Community Funeral Home - Randolph
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cyndee and Terry, we are so sorry to hear of the passing of your sweet mama. Our prayers are with you and your families. God Bless, Caroline and Max Edwards
Caroline Edwards
Friend
October 4, 2021
She was my Girl Scout leader for many years. She was always easy going and loved to laugh. Years later she would run into my mom in Randolph and always ask about me. I had my own GS troop for many years. Upon moving back to Florida I became a cookie mom. Although my daughter is in college, we are both Lifetime GS members. She earned her Gold Award and I’m serving on the Gulf Coast Council Gold Award Committee. Therefore, I’d like to thank Mrs. Haima for being a solid role model so many, many years ago. May you Rest In Peace and share in God’s ❤ love.
Tuesday Shannon (Warmka)
Friend
October 4, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to this family that I grew up with. I have such fond memories in the Haima household. Elsie was a wonderful bonus Mom. Very fun and loving. I was very fortunate to visit in July and see John and Elsie. She was just as upbeat and silly as I remember. Carrie much love to you and The family ❤
Lori Jenkins(Burie)
Friend
October 4, 2021
Joyce, so sorry to hear of the passing of your sister-in-law, Elsie. May God comfort all of you at this sad time. I remember Elsie as a fun, and loving neighbor as I grew up. Prayers going up for you all.
Sharon (Smith) Peterson
Neighbor
October 4, 2021
Carrie, I'm so sorry to hear your mom passed away. You & all the family are in my thoughts & prayers. May she rest in Peace❤
Mikki Cook Morrissey
Friend
October 3, 2021
