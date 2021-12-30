Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elwood "Woody" Anderson
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Lake Delton
120 East Adams Street
Lake Delton, WI

Anderson, Elwood "Woody"

BARABOO - Elwood "Woody" Anderson, age 91, of Baraboo, started his journey with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.

Elwood was born in Sheboygan, Wis., on Aug. 8, 1930, to his parents, Hilda and Arthur Anderson. Elwood grew up in Sheboygan, where some his favorite memories were of the farm the family share cropped on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Elwood graduated from Sheboygan Central High School where he met the love of his life, Phyllis May Schroeder, and they married in 1950. Service in the Army during the Korean War interrupted their time for a couple of years, but in 1953 their first child, Cindy, arrived, followed by Joe and Michelle. Elwood received an apprentice certificate in electrical engineering. He moved his family to Verona, Wis., and went on to open his own business, Anderson and Associates Inc. The business included daughter, Cindy, son, Joe, and daughter-in-law, Ann.

After retirement, Woody and Phyllis built a home in the Briggsville area where they were both active in church and Waterkeepers. Eventually, Phyllis and Woody built a home outside of Baraboo where they were nearer to family. Woody loved people and learning. He had a special spot in his heart for kids. Education was important to him, so much so that he was developing a groundbreaking school, called Tomorrow's World Inc.

Woody is survived by his wife of 71 years, Phyllis; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Ann Anderson of Knoxville Tenn.; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Lee Bushweiler of North Freedom, Wis.; granddaughter, Katie (Andy) and great-grandson, Will Nelson, of Knoxville, Tenn.; granddaughter, Kayla Bushweiler of Boston, Mass.; and six nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilda and Arthur; his brother, Bill; sister, Caroline Voll; and his daughter, Cindy Leary.

A celebration of his life will occur Friday, Dec. 31, at EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Baraboo. Visitation is at 12:30 p.m., with the service starting at 2 p.m. The family invites you to stay for a luncheon after the service to share a time of fellowship in honor of Woody.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Picha Funeral Home - Lake Delton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Picha Funeral Home - Lake Delton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.