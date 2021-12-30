Anderson, Elwood "Woody"

BARABOO - Elwood "Woody" Anderson, age 91, of Baraboo, started his journey with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.

Elwood was born in Sheboygan, Wis., on Aug. 8, 1930, to his parents, Hilda and Arthur Anderson. Elwood grew up in Sheboygan, where some his favorite memories were of the farm the family share cropped on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Elwood graduated from Sheboygan Central High School where he met the love of his life, Phyllis May Schroeder, and they married in 1950. Service in the Army during the Korean War interrupted their time for a couple of years, but in 1953 their first child, Cindy, arrived, followed by Joe and Michelle. Elwood received an apprentice certificate in electrical engineering. He moved his family to Verona, Wis., and went on to open his own business, Anderson and Associates Inc. The business included daughter, Cindy, son, Joe, and daughter-in-law, Ann.

After retirement, Woody and Phyllis built a home in the Briggsville area where they were both active in church and Waterkeepers. Eventually, Phyllis and Woody built a home outside of Baraboo where they were nearer to family. Woody loved people and learning. He had a special spot in his heart for kids. Education was important to him, so much so that he was developing a groundbreaking school, called Tomorrow's World Inc.

Woody is survived by his wife of 71 years, Phyllis; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Ann Anderson of Knoxville Tenn.; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Lee Bushweiler of North Freedom, Wis.; granddaughter, Katie (Andy) and great-grandson, Will Nelson, of Knoxville, Tenn.; granddaughter, Kayla Bushweiler of Boston, Mass.; and six nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilda and Arthur; his brother, Bill; sister, Caroline Voll; and his daughter, Cindy Leary.

A celebration of his life will occur Friday, Dec. 31, at EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Baraboo. Visitation is at 12:30 p.m., with the service starting at 2 p.m. The family invites you to stay for a luncheon after the service to share a time of fellowship in honor of Woody.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

