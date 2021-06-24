Winters, Emily B.

BEAVER DAM - Emily B. Winters, 98, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Emily was born the daughter of Robert and Bertha (Kath) Hollnagel on Oct. 7, 1922, in Fox Lake. She was a 1940 graduate of Columbus High School. Emily was married to Lester E. Winters on Aug. 23, 1945, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. She worked part-time at Tower Lanes in Beaver Dam and was employed with Green Giant Canning Co. in Beaver Dam.

Emily was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She was a member of the Beaver Dam American Legion Auxiliary. She was an avid bowler and was a skilled seamstress, especially sewing. Emily was an avid Brewers fan and enjoyed attending Brewers home games with husband, Lester.

Emily is survived by her daughters, Linda Reed of Madison and Patricia Winters of Alabama; grandchildren, Mathew Schmelzer, Scott Garrigan, and Mark Garrigan; two great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester, in 1988; brothers, Bernard, Clinton, Donald, Milton, and Lester Hollnagel; and sisters, Gertrude North and Betty Drewa.

A visitation will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Friday, June 25, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dennis Meier will officiate. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Township of Trenton.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.