Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Emily Winters
ABOUT
Columbus High School
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Winters, Emily B.

BEAVER DAM - Emily B. Winters, 98, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Emily was born the daughter of Robert and Bertha (Kath) Hollnagel on Oct. 7, 1922, in Fox Lake. She was a 1940 graduate of Columbus High School. Emily was married to Lester E. Winters on Aug. 23, 1945, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. She worked part-time at Tower Lanes in Beaver Dam and was employed with Green Giant Canning Co. in Beaver Dam.

Emily was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She was a member of the Beaver Dam American Legion Auxiliary. She was an avid bowler and was a skilled seamstress, especially sewing. Emily was an avid Brewers fan and enjoyed attending Brewers home games with husband, Lester.

Emily is survived by her daughters, Linda Reed of Madison and Patricia Winters of Alabama; grandchildren, Mathew Schmelzer, Scott Garrigan, and Mark Garrigan; two great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester, in 1988; brothers, Bernard, Clinton, Donald, Milton, and Lester Hollnagel; and sisters, Gertrude North and Betty Drewa.

A visitation will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Friday, June 25, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dennis Meier will officiate. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Township of Trenton.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Beaver Dam
1310 N. Center St., Beaver Dam, WI
Jun
25
Service
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Beaver Dam
1310 N. Center St., Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Emily was a dear friend of my Mom (Irene Bell), and was like a second Mother to me. She will always have a special place in my heart.
Jan Bellherron (Bell)
Friend
July 19, 2021
Linda, Pat & families: Thinking of you from Florida with lots of love & sending you all our deepest sympathy. I was blessed to have Auntie Em as my Godmother. I will forever keep her in my heart & cherish all the good times & memories.
Penny & Harlan Schmidt
Family
June 25, 2021
I will always remember her spunk. Never a dull moment with Emily.
Nooney Bemis
Friend
June 25, 2021
Deepest Sympathy to both you girls and your families. Ron and Julia Tonn Weinberger {Gert's grand daughter}
Julia Weinberger
Family
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results