Eric Berndt
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Markesan
181 S. Main Street
Markesan, WI

Berndt, Eric A.

PRINCETON - Eric A. Berndt, age 55, of Princeton, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Eric was born in Waupun on Sept. 24, 1965, the son of Gerald and Evelyn (Doctor) Berndt. He worked at Home Contractors in Waupun for almost 40 years. Eric loved being in his vehicle and driving around Wisconsin back roads, and also enjoyed cooking. An avid outdoorsman, he could often be found fishing, hunting, canoeing, or kayaking.

Eric is survived by his mother, Evelyn Berndt of Princeton; siblings, Pam Dolata of Ripon and Clind Berndt of Princeton; nephew, Kelby; nieces, Sarah and Amanda; great-nephews, Weylon, C.J., and Rhett; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald "Butch"; and other relatives.

In honoring the family's wishes, private services for Eric will be held.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 181 S. Main St., Markesan, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 25, 2021.
I am so sorry to hear of Eric's passing. Please know your family is in my prayers during this difficult time.
Sheila (Voskuil) Davidson
June 25, 2021
