Thiel, Erica J.

BEAVER DAM - Erica J. Thiel, 38, of Beaver Dam went to Heaven and was greeted by her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam after battling cancer and a genetic disorder, Herler-Scheie syndrome.

Erica Jennifer was born on March 5, 1983 the daughter of Gary L. and Jennifer A. (Pitzlin) Thiel. She has resided in Theresa, Juneau, Waupun and Beaver Dam. She was a 2002 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and attended Lakeland Technical College in Sheboygan. Erica worked as a CNA at Clearview in Juneau and the Christian Home in Waupun.

At the age of 21, Erica was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease, Mucpolysaccharide I. She then passionately became involved with Gene's Spotlight Charity to raise awareness and help other families and she made wonderful lifelong friends along the way.

Erica was a faithful member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau and enjoyed teaching Sunday School.

Erica will be deeply missed by her parents, Gary and Jennifer Thiel of Beaver Dam; brothers, James (Lisa) Thiel of Sheboygan and Jami (Shannon Van Roo) Thiel of Port Washington; sister, Sara (Chris) Riel of Beaver Dam; her twin brother, Aaron (Maylin Turner) Thiel of Beaver Dam; and her sister, Lara Loest of Los Angeles, Calif.; and her dear friend Connie Goldberg; also many nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles and dear friends throughout the world.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Lewis and LoVilla Pitzlin and paternal grandparents Harold and Virginia Thiel, her uncle Jeff Thiel and many other relatives.

A visitation for Erica will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 from 10 a.m. until Noon at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAL CHURCH in Juneau. A funeral service will begin at Noon with the Rev. David Brandt and the Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Interment will follow at St. John's Evangelcial Lutheran Cemetery and a meal at the church will follow the burial. Following is the live stream link for Erica's funeral https://subspla.sh/yyzdpkr it will begin at Noon.

Memorial donations in Erica's name may be made to her family.

The Koepsell –Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.