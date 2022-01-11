Menu
Erica J. Thiel
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Thiel, Erica J.

BEAVER DAM - Erica J. Thiel, 38, of Beaver Dam went to Heaven and was greeted by her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam after battling cancer and a genetic disorder, Herler-Scheie syndrome.

Erica Jennifer was born on March 5, 1983 the daughter of Gary L. and Jennifer A. (Pitzlin) Thiel. She has resided in Theresa, Juneau, Waupun and Beaver Dam. She was a 2002 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and attended Lakeland Technical College in Sheboygan. Erica worked as a CNA at Clearview in Juneau and the Christian Home in Waupun.

At the age of 21, Erica was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease, Mucpolysaccharide I. She then passionately became involved with Gene's Spotlight Charity to raise awareness and help other families and she made wonderful lifelong friends along the way.

Erica was a faithful member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau and enjoyed teaching Sunday School.

Erica will be deeply missed by her parents, Gary and Jennifer Thiel of Beaver Dam; brothers, James (Lisa) Thiel of Sheboygan and Jami (Shannon Van Roo) Thiel of Port Washington; sister, Sara (Chris) Riel of Beaver Dam; her twin brother, Aaron (Maylin Turner) Thiel of Beaver Dam; and her sister, Lara Loest of Los Angeles, Calif.; and her dear friend Connie Goldberg; also many nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles and dear friends throughout the world.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Lewis and LoVilla Pitzlin and paternal grandparents Harold and Virginia Thiel, her uncle Jeff Thiel and many other relatives.

A visitation for Erica will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 from 10 a.m. until Noon at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAL CHURCH in Juneau. A funeral service will begin at Noon with the Rev. David Brandt and the Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Interment will follow at St. John's Evangelcial Lutheran Cemetery and a meal at the church will follow the burial. Following is the live stream link for Erica's funeral https://subspla.sh/yyzdpkr it will begin at Noon.

Memorial donations in Erica's name may be made to her family.

The Koepsell –Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church - Juneau
400 S. Main St., Juneau, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Jenny and Garyso saddened to hear this. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers! ❤
Eileen Semple
Family Friend
January 10, 2022
God bless Erica and her family. A remarkable woman and such a kind and gentle human being. We honor you; we will always remember you.
Vivian Fernandez
Friend
January 13, 2022
I was so sorry to read about Erica's death. My heart goes out to you as you deal with this tragic loss.
Randi Harr
January 13, 2022
Erica was a shining ray of light. She was someone who was always looking on the bright side and you rarely ever heard her complain about much of anything, even though she was going through so much. All of us at NORD and Running for Rare will miss her more than words can say. The world has truly lost someone so special. Thank you, Erica for all you've done for the rare disease community. To her family, friends and loved ones, our thoughts and prayers go out to every single one of you.
Brittany Hoffmann
Friend
January 13, 2022
Wrapping all who knew and loved Erica in so many prayers of comfort and love. Her formidable spirit, fierce advocacy skills, which she always gave openly and willingly to anyone and everyone she could help, spoke to her large heart and pure strength. With God by her side, she fought head on with all her might against the a body that never gave her a break. Erica was such a huge source of support and friendship in my own medical life and will be missed dearly.
Jessica Jolly
Friend
January 12, 2022
Sending prayers, love & hugs to Erica's daily, friends & all those hearts she's touched in her life. We met while waiting for cardiac appointments at CHW. The info, late night text messages when couldn't sleep, recommendations on things that may help out with my own rare disease. Sending little gifts she'd made for me. Erica was already a Jesus warrior, an angel without wings by always trying to help anyone she could. Erica will always be in my heart & will be greatly missed!
Katie Hagen
January 12, 2022
So very deeply sorry for your loss. Erica was such a wonderful person. She will definitely be missed. Prayers go out to you all.
Alisha (kline) Rodriguez
Classmate
January 11, 2022
Thiel Family, So very sorry for your loss. Steve & I are planning on coming to the service on Thursday. We will see you then. Love you.
Darlene Quasius & Steve Schinabeck
Family
January 11, 2022
Erica was a Beacon of Light. We often spoke of her gift to encourage, her gift to find refuge and resources for those suffering, her uplifting attitude. Erica was fearless. She never let her diagnoses define who she was and used all that she had learned to edify others. Guide others. A beacon. You will be missed. To Erica's family, my prayers and thoughts are will you during this time of loss.
Dr. Kendra Bjoraker
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results