Vallicelli, Erin M.

PORTAGE – Erin M. Vallicelli, age 41, formerly of Portage, passed away at UW Hospital in Madison on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Erin was born on March 15, 1979, in Freeport, Ill., the daughter of Jim and Peg (Collins) Vallicelli. She graduated from Portage High School in 1997, and earned her Bachelor's Degree from Drake University.She earned her Master's Degree from UW-Milwaukee and studied for her Ph.D. at the University of Kentucky.

Throughout her childhood and high school years, Erin enjoyed art, science, curling and softball. She studied philosophy and religion during her extensive post-graduate years. Erin continued to independently study philosophy and spirituality after college. She studied Reiki to the master level.

Erin taught Logic and Ethics at Marquette University and Madison College. She was also a Talent Acquisition Consultant for Cuna Mutual.

Erin was brilliant and sharply funny, independent and practical. She was a kind and empathetic friend to many, and a thoughtful and generous gift giver. She was a lover of animals, which she rescued and cared for deeply. She will be missed profoundly by those fortunate enough to have known her.

She is survived by her father, Jim Vallicelli; mother and step-father, Peg (Brad) Napralla of Portage; sister, Maureen Vallicelli; grandmother, Ruth Vallicelli; many other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Portage, Wis., on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m., with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Heartland Farm Sanctuary in Verona, Wis.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.