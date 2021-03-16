Baird, Erline C.

BEAVER DAM - Erline C. Baird, 88, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Marquardt Manor in Watertown, Wis.

Erline was born on Nov. 4, 1932, in the Town of Lowell, Wis., the daughter of Charles and Cora (Trumpf) Boldt. She was married to Thomas Baird on June 20, 1953, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville, Wis.

Erline was a faithful and active member of Peace Lutheran Church since 1965. She was a choir member and had been on altar guild, a greeter, usher, bulletin folder, Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible school teacher and, most recently, had been in charge of opening the doors and turning on the lights and fans. Erline had also worked for area restaurants, child care for doctors and nurses, and in housekeeping for the Beaver Dam Community Hospital.

Erline is survived by her daughter, Deborah Baird of West Allis; her son, Jeffery (Sandra) Baird of Beaver Dam; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas, in 2011; two brothers; and two sisters.

A visitation for Erline will be held on Thursday, March 18 from 10:30 a.m. until noon, at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at noon, with the Rev. Dana Loney officiating. Interment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in the town of Lowell, Wis.

Memorial donations in Erline's name may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Hillcrest Drive, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.