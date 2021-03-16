Menu
Erline Baird
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Baird, Erline C.

BEAVER DAM - Erline C. Baird, 88, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Marquardt Manor in Watertown, Wis.

Erline was born on Nov. 4, 1932, in the Town of Lowell, Wis., the daughter of Charles and Cora (Trumpf) Boldt. She was married to Thomas Baird on June 20, 1953, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville, Wis.

Erline was a faithful and active member of Peace Lutheran Church since 1965. She was a choir member and had been on altar guild, a greeter, usher, bulletin folder, Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible school teacher and, most recently, had been in charge of opening the doors and turning on the lights and fans. Erline had also worked for area restaurants, child care for doctors and nurses, and in housekeeping for the Beaver Dam Community Hospital.

Erline is survived by her daughter, Deborah Baird of West Allis; her son, Jeffery (Sandra) Baird of Beaver Dam; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas, in 2011; two brothers; and two sisters.

A visitation for Erline will be held on Thursday, March 18 from 10:30 a.m. until noon, at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at noon, with the Rev. Dana Loney officiating. Interment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in the town of Lowell, Wis.

Memorial donations in Erline's name may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Hillcrest Drive, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:00a.m.
Peace Lutheran Church-Beaver Dam
400 Hillcrest Drive, Beaver Dam, WI
Mar
18
Service
12:00p.m.
Peace Lutheran Church-Beaver Dam
400 Hillcrest Drive, Beaver Dam, WI
Mar
18
Interment
2:15p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Cemetery
N2296 CTH I, Reeseville, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We will miss Erline and appreciate the help she was on Altar Guild
Cindy and Russ Schrab
Friend
March 16, 2021
We are saddened to hear of Erline. She will be missed and we certainly miss her at church. She was a friend to all who knew her and always willing to volunteer when asked.
Russ and Cindy Schrab
Friend
March 16, 2021
