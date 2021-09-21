Manweiler, Erna (Neubauer)

RIO - Erna (Neubauer)Manweiler, 95, of Rio, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at At Home Again Assisted Living in Rio. She was born Feb. 10, 1926 to William and Jenny Neubauer in Waupun. She was a sister of Joyce (Neubauer) Paul and Ardis Neubauer.

Erna was a graduate of Waupun High School. Family life and church were important to the Neubauer family. Erna was confirmed in her faith and served her church teaching Sunday School. Erna married her first husband, Anon Darling, and lost him way too early in their marriage.

She worked at the Shoe Factory in Waupun for many years. There she developed many friendships. She had a love for music, dancing, and friends. She loved dressing up and going to dances. If there was a good band playing somewhere, she and friends would find the fun! It was at one of those dances that she met her second husband, Robert Manweiler. She moved to Rio with Bob and was a supportive wife to Bob and their life on the farm. After several years of marriage, she lost Bob to an illness.

Now alone again, Erna moved to a smaller house in town in Rio. There she was active in the Living Gospel Church singing in the choir, working with the ladies of the church by serving for funerals with the ladies aid, attending Bible studies, and prayer group. Her church family at Living Gospel Church became her extended family.

Erna was a member of the Rio Legion Auxiliary and also served at the Rio Nutrition site. Love for others and service were important to her. Erna enjoyed many trips with friends. One of her favorites was a trip to Hawaii. Erna enjoyed lunches out and she was a faithful customer of the Hometown Café. It took her a long time to eat her lunch because she was constantly checking to see who was there and visiting with others. It was a social event!

Three years ago, she moved into assisted living in Rio. At Home Again was a good fit for her. She could remain in her community, still attend church, and occasionally go to lunch with friends. The owners, nurses, and aides became another family unit for her. We are so thankful for the love and care they gave her. And she loved them as well.

Erna had many losses and struggles in her life but she dealt with them by looking for the Joy in life. She loved God, loved others, and served where she could. She loved visiting and laughing with others and many people have commented about her big smile that she shared with everyone! She took time with people. She was well known and very well liked in our community. I would say this is the legacy she leaves. God bless you dear sister and rest in peace.

Erna is survived by cousins, Donnie and Bonnie Wegenke of Berlin, Elaine Schmudlach of Ripon, and Delores Hein of Ripon; close friends, Kathy and Wayne Gibbs, Ida Stremcha and family; her Living Gospel Church family; and her At Home Again family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters; her two husbands; and many of her other friends and family members.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio with the Rev. Karrie Landsverk officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Generations Hospice. Our most sincere thanks to At Home Again assisted living and Generations Hospice who both took exceptional care of Erna. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.