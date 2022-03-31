Menu
Ernest "Ernie" Larson
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Ernest "Ernie" Larson

Sep. 11, 1936 - March 28, 2022

BEAVER DAM - Ernest "Ernie" Larson died Monday, March 28, 2022 at Harbor Haven Nursing & Rehabilitation in Fond du Lac.

Private family services will be held.

Ernest Wayne Larson was born on September 11, 1936, in the Town of Otsego, Columbia County, Wisconsin, the youngest of Theodore and Cora (nee Weffald) Larson's ten children. When he was 17 years old, he enlisted in the United States Army and served during the end of the Korean War. After the war, Ernie operated an auto parts supply store in Sun Prairie. On December 31, 1974, he was united in marriage with Loraine Luckow in Sun Prairie. For 31 years, they owned and operated Park Lawn Auto Sales south of Beaver Dam on Hwy G until they both were in their early 70's. In retirement, they spent time in Florida and Arizona, but Beaver Dam was always home. Ernie loved sales and he loved people, he was a natural. Ernie was a member of St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam and he was a member of the American Legion.

Survivors include his wife, Loraine Larson of Beaver Dam; two children: Wayne and Sherry; several grandchildren; a special sister-in-law, Sue Luckow of Beaver Dam; other relatives and friends. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings.

Memorials may be made in Ernest W. Larson's name to St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
