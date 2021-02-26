Menu
Ernest Schnoor
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farber Funeral Home
2000 Viking Dr
Reedsburg, WI

Schnoor, Ernest R.

REEDSBURG - Ernest R. Schnoor, age 81, of Reedsburg, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. He was born on May 4, 1939, in Ford County, Ill., the son of Anton W. and Florence (Schuette) Schnoor. On May 21, 1960, he was united in marriage to Evelyn I. Richard. This marriage was blessed with two children. He was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church, LaValle.

He farmed in the rural Hillpoint area and was a carpenter. He built many homes until 15 years ago, when they moved off the farm, but continued to do carpentry. He was a hard worker who always kept busy and enjoyed going to auctions and flea markets. Ernest was a John Deere fan and collected many working and toy tractors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Fred Schnoor.

Ernest is survived by his wife, Evelyn; children, Connie (Charles) Meyer and Lois (Jeremy) Adee; grandchildren, Steve (Joan) Meyer, Amy (Nicholas) Niehausen, Sarah (Kevin) Novy, Duston (Nichole) Kearns, Wroth Kearns, and Riley Adee; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Vanessa, Isabel and Levi Niehausen, and Jazzmin and Savannah Kearns; sister-in-law, June Schnoor; along with other relatives and friends.

Private family services will be held with burial following in the Resting Green Cemetery, rural Ironton.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Feb. 26, 2021.
