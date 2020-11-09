Hess, Ervin Orlin "Cupie," Jr.

BARABOO - Ervin Orlin "Cupie" Hess Jr., age 89, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away at home on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 10, 1931, in Little Rice, Oneida County, Wis., to parents Ervin O. Hess Sr. and Adeline (Tubbs) Hess.

On Sept. 13, 1952, Ervin married Belva Irene Schepp. Ervin served in the U.S. Army.

Cupie was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin senior and Adeline Hess; wife, Belva Irene (Schepp) Hess; brothers, Richard and Carl; and sisters, Beryl, Annamae, and Beulah.

He is survived by his son, Fredrick (Debi) Hess; daughter, Julie (Tim) K. (Hess) Payne; brother, Leonard (Jean) Hess; sister, Agnes O'Connell; five grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life for Cupie and Belva will be held in the spring/summer of 2021. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.