Riehbrandt, Ethel J.

BEAVER DAM - Ethel J. Riehbrandt, age 87, of Beaver Dam, went to meet her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

Visitation for Ethel will be at Harvest Evangelical Free Church in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at church on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jason Wood officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Ethel was born on Oct. 13, 1932 in Marshall, Wisconsin to Harold and Olive (Allen) Schwartz. She had a wonderful work ethic throughout her life. Ethel provided babysitting in her home and also took in laundry, she worked at the Monarch Range Shell Plant in Beaver Dam, she worked in the office at Weyenberg Shoe Factory, she worked at a Wausau law firm doing filing and other odd jobs, and she was also a caretaker for a client in Wausau where she lived for many years. She truly enjoyed her working years and missed it when she was unable to do so any more. In fact, months before she died, she still wanted to get a job. Even when she wasn't working, Ethel wanted to stay busy and would move from project to project. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and she always looked forward to the grandchildren and great grandchildren's events. Ethel loved nature and enjoyed the outdoors. She could sit and watch the birds and enjoy the beauty of the flowers. She enjoyed golfing. She enjoyed traveling and would go anywhere anytime with her special friend Gordy. Ethel also enjoyed playing cards and was known to be quite competitive.

Survivors include her five sons, Phillip (Gail) Schwartz of Beaver Dam, Steven (Janet) Riehbrandt of Beaver Dam, Michael Riehbrandt of Juneau, Richard (Kelly) Riehbrandt of Beaver Dam, and Robert (Carla) Riehbrandt of Beaver Dam; 11 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; her sister, Orpha Krochezyk; her long-time boyfriend, Gordon Denzin; other relatives and friends. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Gary Riehbrandt; and eight brothers and sisters, Joan Duessler, Cora Gabola, Lois Schwartz, Barbara Missar, Clifford Schwartz, Jerome Schwartz, Oral Wallow, and Ivan Schwartz.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.