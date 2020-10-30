Barreau, Eugene Phillip

CARR VALLEY - Eugene Phillip Barreau, age 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1941, at his rural home in Carr Valley, the son of Louie and Clara (Tourdot) Barreau. He was a graduate of Weston High School in 1960. Upon being honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, he purchased the family farm from his father in 1965 and proceeded to operate the farm for the next 35 years.

His favorite pastime was playing games or cards with his family and friends, watching old western movies, collecting toy tractors, and traveling with the kids. He especially looked forward to spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carolyn; a brother, Louis Barreau Jr.; and a sister, Judy Lund.

He is survived by his six children, Rhoda Funte (Jeff Sullivan) of Reedsburg, Rhonda (Bernie) Dix of Hillpoint, Lori (Mark) Schroeder of Cazenovia, Lisa (Andrew) Johnson of Rock Springs, Larry (Angela) Barreau of LaValle, and Terry (Jenny) Barreau of Wonewoc; 18 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is further survived by four older siblings, Joyce Denman of Hillsboro, Shirley Elliot of Madison, Marge Lambert of Brookfield, and Darlene Limbrunner of Wisconsin Dells; along with other relatives and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at ST. BONIFACE CATHOLIC CHURCH in Lime Ridge with Father Sanctus Ibe officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Masks are required to be worn.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.