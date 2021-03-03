O'Brion, Eugene R. "Gene"

FALL RIVER - Eugene R. "Gene" O'Brion, age 75, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at his home. He was born to Richard and Mildred (Miller) O'Brion on July 1, 1945, in Columbus. He was married to Beverly Cupery on April 28, 1967, in Friesland. He owned and operated O'Brion Excavating for over 30 years. Eugene was a long-time member of Faith Lutheran Church and the Columbus Fall River Sno-Blazers. Eugene enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, deer and turkey hunting and cruisin' in their '57 Chevy.

Survivors include his wife, Bev of Fall River; his two children, Norri (John Jr.) Brozek of Fall River and Andrew (Amy Schraufnagel) O'Brion of Fall River; four grandchildren, Tracy (Steven Brashier) Brozek, Tyler Brozek, SA Madison O'Brion and Greyson O'Brion; his AFS daughter, Ulrika (Guido) Haarmans, and AFS grandchildren, Ellen and Emil; brothers, Russell (Arlene) O'Brion and Warren (Ellen) O'Brion; and sisters-in-law, Helen Cupery, Joan Mulder and Winifred Cupery. He was preceded in death by his son, Eric Gene, in 1998; his parents; in-laws, Ben and Jennie Cupery; brothers-in-law, Harvey Cupery, Alburtus Mulder and Darvin Cupery; and nephew, Kelly Cupery.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., with a service at 2 p.m., on Thursday, March 4 at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, Columbus. The Rev. Sandra Schieble will officiate. We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

