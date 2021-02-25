Roach, Eugene Fredrick

KENOSHA - Eugene Fredrick Roach, 89, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at his daughter's home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Baraboo, on Feb. 28, 1931, he was the son of the late John and Marie (Cole) Roach. He moved to Kenosha in 1946.

From 1948 until his honorable discharge in 1953, Eugene served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In October of 2017, he was blessed to be taken on the Honor Flight in Washington, D.C., for three days with his daughter, Barbara.

On Dec. 17, 1955, he married Julaine Weiss at Bethany Lutheran Church. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

He worked in construction, then began working at OMC Johnson Outboard Marine in Waukegan, Ill., for 33 years and worked part-time for Drs Park in Kenosha for 25 years until his retirement in 1988. After retirement, Eugene and Julaine moved to Mauston, Wis. He worked part-time at Walmart in Lake Delton for 13 years.

Eugene was an active member at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mauston, served as a board member of the Mauston Food Pantry, Post Commander of VFW Post 2114, member of the American Legion, and participated in many community service projects. He was awarded the "Living Legend" award for volunteer work of the year. In 2017, Gene and Julaine returned to Kenosha to be near their family.

Survivors include his loving wife, Julaine; four children, Barbara (Daniel) Brown, Kathy Wilson, Dawn (Brian) Muhlenbeck, and Kevin (Sue) Roach; 13 grandchildren, Sarah (Ryan), Josh, Rebekah, Corey (Michelle), Katie, Melissa (Mike), Laura, Emily, Alex, Travis (Ally), Meghan (Jim), Brianna (Benny), and Andrea; 15 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way; brother, John (Sharon) Roach; brother-in-law, James (Marlea) Weiss; and sister-in-law, Joyce Roach. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Aside from his parents, Gene is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Mayme Roach and Franklin and Cornelia Cole; three brothers, Richard Roach, Thomas (Marie) Roach, and Ramond Roach; half-brothers, Elwood Foss, James Foss Jr., Donald Foss, and Jack Foss; and half-sisters, Ramona Mears and Sharon Hughes.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, Feb. 28, at BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH – Somers, 1520 Green Bay Road, from 12 noon until the time of service at 2 p.m., with full military honors. Interment will be held privately at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Facial coverings and social distancing are required for those attending. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethany Lutheran Church or Hospice Alliance would be appreciated by the family.

