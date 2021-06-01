Hooker, Eva Jo (Dempsey)

BARABOO - Eva Jo (Dempsey) Hooker, age 86, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021. She was born in Wauwatosa, Wis., on May 19, 1935, to Virginia C.E. Dempsey. On Feb. 23, 1957, Eva married Adolph Hooker.

Eva did home daycare for many years, and she enjoyed working with the ladies at the Emanuel United Methodist Church. She looked forward to the Sunday after-church brunch get-togethers. She loved reading and embroidery, as well as cooking and baking.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia; stepfather, Charles; husband, Adolph; brothers, Raleigh and Paul; sisters, JoAnn, Judy, and Johanna; and infant brother, Herbie.

Eva is survived by her children, Marilyn (David) Kinsman, Dean (Debby) Hooker, Dale Hooker, and Carolyn (Dale) Dahlke; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Theodore (Casandra), David (Gloria), Carlyle (Jodie), and Cyril (Joni); sisters, Daunnene (Bill), Carol (Joe), Kay (Jack), Pearl (Don), Pauline, Enain, Lucy, and Penny (Vern); sister-in-law, Olive; brother-in-law, Roger; as well as other friends and family.

A memorial service is taking place Thursday, June 3 at 11 a.m. at EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Baraboo, Wis., with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday. Burial will follow the service at Walnut Hill Cemetery.