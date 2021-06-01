Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eva Hooker
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Hooker, Eva Jo (Dempsey)

BARABOO - Eva Jo (Dempsey) Hooker, age 86, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021. She was born in Wauwatosa, Wis., on May 19, 1935, to Virginia C.E. Dempsey. On Feb. 23, 1957, Eva married Adolph Hooker.

Eva did home daycare for many years, and she enjoyed working with the ladies at the Emanuel United Methodist Church. She looked forward to the Sunday after-church brunch get-togethers. She loved reading and embroidery, as well as cooking and baking.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia; stepfather, Charles; husband, Adolph; brothers, Raleigh and Paul; sisters, JoAnn, Judy, and Johanna; and infant brother, Herbie.

Eva is survived by her children, Marilyn (David) Kinsman, Dean (Debby) Hooker, Dale Hooker, and Carolyn (Dale) Dahlke; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Theodore (Casandra), David (Gloria), Carlyle (Jodie), and Cyril (Joni); sisters, Daunnene (Bill), Carol (Joe), Kay (Jack), Pearl (Don), Pauline, Enain, Lucy, and Penny (Vern); sister-in-law, Olive; brother-in-law, Roger; as well as other friends and family.

A memorial service is taking place Thursday, June 3 at 11 a.m. at EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Baraboo, Wis., with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday. Burial will follow the service at Walnut Hill Cemetery.


Published by WiscNews.com from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Baraboo, WI
Jun
3
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Baraboo, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Redlin Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
You have my deepest condolences in the loss of your mother. She was a kind and funny lady that could cook some great food.
Francie Yukus
Other
June 2, 2021
So very sorry for your loss, your mother was a very kind person.
Sharon (Radel) Zuch
Other
June 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results