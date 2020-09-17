Bashirian, Evan M.

MADISON/ELROY – Evan M. Bashirian, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Evan was born on March 12, 1971, in Hillsboro, Wis., to Mihran and Jessica Bashirian. He grew up in Elroy and graduated from Royall High School in 1989. He studied Computer Science at UW-Platteville and went on to earn multiple technical certificates in his field. Evan married the love of his life, Kristin (nee Weiss), on Oct. 29, 2016. Evan was an extraordinary individual. His passion for learning made him a walking edition of "How it Works." He could literally fix or build anything and embraced every new challenge. Evan loved his friends and family. He could always be depended on to offer his advice and support in any psychological crisis, mechanical breakdown, or technological debacle. He was always willing to welcome a new person into his circle. Tragically, Evan lost the use of his legs after a motorcycle accident in 2012, but this turned out to be his finest hour. He inspired so many people with his strength and positivity and reminded us of what is truly important in life. Evan will leave a tremendous void in the lives of so many.

He is survived by his wife, Kristin; mother, Jessica; siblings, Aaron (Diane) Bashirian and Stephanie Bashirian (Andrew Bishop); father-in-law, Russell (Sandy) Weiss; siblings-in-law, Allison (Mike) McGrath, Megan (Liam) Ratliff and Stephen Weiss; nieces and nephews, Rowan, Elizabeth, Cameron, Kylie, Nicholas and Anaiya; as well as many more nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Evan was preceded in death by his father, Mihran; and infant niece, Katherine Esme.

A visitation will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, Madison. To celebrate Evan, the family requests that everyone wear their favorite Green Bay Packers or Wisconsin Badgers attire if you wish. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5701 Odana Road

608-274-1000