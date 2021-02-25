Gray, Evelyn Ann

MAUSTON - Evelyn Ann Gray passed peacefully at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, surrounded by her family, on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Evelyn was born on March 20, 1939, to Frank and Aletha (Seebecker) Karas at Hess Memorial Hospital in Mauston, Wis.

She was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Gray on Sept. 19, 1959. Her family finds comfort knowing that Evelyn is reunited with her husband and true love in heaven. Evelyn lived a life of service. She attended college in Madison, Wis., after high school, where she pursued a technical business degree. She dedicated her career to helping manage Gray Electric LLC, an electrical contracting company she started with her husband in 1959. Evelyn retired in 1999 when her son took over the family business and her daughter started managing the office. She spent her retirement dedicating her time to her family and community. She volunteered countless hours at The Mauston Community Sharing Pantry and Hess Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop. She also served in several roles at the Mauston United Methodist Church.

Some of these roles included Sunday School Coordinator, United Methodist Women Treasurer, Circle, Homemakers, as well as other various fundraisers and activities. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren fiercely and enjoyed supporting them and their extracurricular activities and careers. She loved to brag about their accomplishments and share what they were up to with everyone she met. Evelyn was a true role model to her family and within the Mauston community; she loved nothing more than helping those in need.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Audrey (Craig) Weinand of Blaine, Minn., Gary (Lisa Cavanaugh) Gray of Mauston, Nancy Schauer of Mauston, and Jeff (Melaine) Gray of Mauston; grandchildren, Kyle (Alyssa) Weinand, Kallie (Andy) Woods, Taylor Gray, Rachel (Josh) Kopplin, Ryan (Riley Kay Champlin) Roberts, Mitchell Gray, Gavin Gray, and Reece Gray; great-grandchildren, Owen, Ava, and Ella Weinand; sister and brother-in-law, Marlene (Don) Luick of Stoughton; and sister-in-law, Barbara Gray of Mauston.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Gray; her parents, Frank and Aletha (Seebecker) Karas; and son-in-law, Larry Schauer.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 13 at the MAUSTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the Mauston Community Sharing Pantry and The Hess Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.