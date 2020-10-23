Hoffman, Evelyn

RANDOLPH - Evelyn Hoffman, age 92, of Randolph, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Randolph Health Services.

Evelyn was born on Sept. 28, 1928, in Randolph, a daughter of John and Susie (DeYoung) Syens. She went to a country schoolhouse on Highway 73, Randolph, until 8th grade and then worked on the family farm with her parents. At 16, she began working at the Rockwell Factory in Randolph. Evelyn married her husband, John Hoffman, on Oct. 30, 1947, at the Randolph Reformed Church. She was a member of First Randolph Christian Reformed Church for many years but more recently was a member of Second Christian Reformed Church. She loved making weekly Sunday dinners for her family for 40 plus years, mowing lawn, reading, and crocheted many afghans. Evelyn was an avid sports enthusiast, including watching her grandchildren in high school and college and watching tv sports, especially the Brewers, including a few in-person games.

She is survived by her three children, Steve (Betty) Hoffman of Randolph, June (Bob) Tillema of Randolph and Susan (Rob) Wiersma of Cambria; eight grandchildren, Rick (Sara) Hoffman, Mike (Rachel) Hoffman, Ryan (Mackenzie) Tillema, Dan Tillema, Tyler (fiancée, Mikayla Kurilla) Tillema, Carissa (Nate) Menefee, Kayla (Tyler) Lindert, and Robyn Wiersma; eight great-grandchildren, Emma, Taylor and Troy Hoffman, Elsie and Jolie Hoffman, Hazel Tillema, Lila Menefee and Cullen Lindert; brothers-in-law, Melvin Hoffman and Ronald (Harriet) Hoffman; sisters-in-law, Cora (Brian) Hemp and Joann (Marvin) Alsum; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John, in 2017; a son, James; a stillborn son; a brother, Peter (Elsie) Syens; a sister, Jessie (Harry) DeVries; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.

A private family funeral service will be held with burial to follow at Friesland Cemetery.

A memorial fund has been directed to Randolph Christian School in Evelyn's name.

Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

