Evelyn "Ev" Leystra
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Poynette High School

Leystra, Evelyn "Ev"

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, Evelyn "Ev" Leystra, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 68. A small, intimate ceremony was held in Santa Barbara, Calif. She will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony in Eagle River, Wis. A local celebration of her life will be planned for spring 2022, with details to follow.

Evelyn was born into an Air Force family, to John and Barbara (Walters) Gardner, on May 23, 1953. On Sept. 11, 1976, she married the love of her life, Charles D. Leystra. Together, they raised two daughters, Tara and Dana.

Ev graduated from Poynette High School in 1971, and she obtained her associate degree in animal technology from Madison Area Technical College in 1973. She was a long-term member and serving session member of the Randolph Bethany Presbyterian Church. Her 34-year career began in 1984 with the Post Office. After serving as postmaster of Cambria and Randolph, Wis., she retired on Aug. 18, 2017.

Evelyn was passionate about her family, her flower gardens, and pets. She enjoyed spending time outdoors--be it birdwatching, hiking, camping, four-wheeling, or simply spending time at the family property in northern Wisconsin. She will be remembered for her infectious smile, big hugs, and steadfast love and support.

Ev was preceded in death by her father, John; her mother, Barb; and her beloved miniature schnauzer, Linka. She is survived by her husband, Chuck; her children, Tara (Dustin) Nielsen and Dana (Steve Smith) Leystra Smith; her brother, John B.; and many dear friends.

A memorial bench is planned for Eagle River to celebrate her love of the North Woods.

The family requests no flowers.

Please share your photos and memories of Ev at https://www.wrhsb.com/obituaries/Evelyn-Leystra/#!/TributeWall or by mail to 131 Mohawk Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93109.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Evie was such a special lady and I feel blessed to have known her!! She was one of the nicest people I have ever met! Sincerest sympathy to the family!! She definitely has a special place in Heaven!!! RIP Dear Lady!!
Sandy Brewer
Work
December 17, 2021
