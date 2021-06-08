Menu
Evelyn Young
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Young, Evelyn L. Mettera

JUNEAU - Evelyn L. Mettera Young, 76, of Juneau passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Sylvan Crossing in Beaver Dam.

Evelyn was born the daughter of Frank and Marie (Sullivan) Mattera on February 5, 1945. She was employed as an LPN and retired from nursing in Friendship, WI. Evelyn enjoyed gardening and the outdoors. She will be remembered as a loving Christian.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter Deborah Hooper of Juneau; her grandchildren: Tony Engle and Niki Fairbanks; her brother Veto (Kathy) Mettera of Phoenix, AZ; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Larry Jorio; and grandson Jordan.

A memorial gathering will be held at Sylvan Crossing, 626 Monroe Street, Beaver Dam on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. At 2:00 p.m. there will be a balloon release in celebration of Evelyn's life.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sylvan Crossing At Hunter Ridge
626 Monroe Street, Beaver Dam, WI
Jun
11
Service
2:00p.m.
Slyvan Crossing at Hunter Ridge
626 Monroe Street, Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
