BEAVER DAM - Faye A. Krebs, age 74, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam.

Faye was born in Watertown on Aug. 8, 1946, the daughter of Harvey and Margaret (Usted) Buss. As an investigator for the State of Wisconsin, she had a passion for protecting the people she served. She enjoyed shopping and gambling, as well as spending time with her family, especially around Christmas time. Faye had a spitfire personality, but was also extremely kind; her house was always open. She was a great cook and was known for her chili. Her family was extremely important to her, and she truly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Faye is survived by her children, Perry (Beth) Krebs of Beaver Dam, Chad (Yasmin) Krebs of Beaver Dam and Brad (Natalie) Krebs of Brookfield; grandchildren, Mitchell (Brandi), Elizabeth, Jayla, Ashton, and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Trent, Ella, and Carmello; siblings, Jackie (Sam) Hartmann, Carol Klug, Pat Boyd, Curt (Janice) Buss, Phil (Nancy) Buss, and Terry (Donna) Buss; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Buss and Linda Buss; and she is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Nancy Buss and Eileen Sterwald; brothers, Kenneth, Roger, and Timothy Buss; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Faye will take place on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd, Beaver Dam, from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m.

