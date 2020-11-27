Feucht, Florence

MAYVILLE - Heaven gained its best angel this week.

Florence Feucht, of Mayville, born the daughter of Herbert and Mathilda (Scheberl) Wild on March 18, 1930, passed away at St. Francis Terrace on Nov. 23, 2020, at the age of 90. She married the love of her life, Norman Feucht, on Sept. 17, 1949. They settled on Dayton Street where they lovingly raised their three daughters. Florence was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville.

Florence was soft-spoken, loving, kind and humble. She created a home for her family that was filled with love, respect, security, and great meals. Everyone was welcome and made to feel at home. When she wasn't caring for her husband, children and grandchildren, she could be found serving funeral meals at St. Mary's or helping their quilters. The quiet decency of the life she lived was an example to all.

In the final years of her life she and Norm resided at St. Francis Terrace, where they quickly earned the love of the St. Francis staff.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Dale) Fredrickson of New Berlin, Diane Bauer (husband, Bill Leindecker), and Debbie Schultz; grandchildren, Scott (Erin) Fredrickson, TJ Steinbach, Meghan (Ryan) Amundson, and Holly Schultz; and great-granddaughter, Remy Fredrickson. She is further survived by sisters-in-law, Isabelle Guse and Margaret Feucht; and brother-in-law, Gilbert Feucht.

She was preceded in death by Norman, her loving husband of nearly 71 years; her son, Gregory; grandson, Mitchell Schultz; son-in-law, Rick Schultz; her parents, Herbert and Mathilda Wild; sisters, Edna (Arnold) Oechsner and Irma (Joseph) Jacquot; brothers-in-law, August (Lorene) Feucht, Alex (Vernice) Feucht, Albert (Agnes) Feucht and Ervin Guse; and sister-in-law, Florence Feucht.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mayville with the Rev. Father Tom Biersack presiding. A visitation for Florence will take place prior at the church from 1 p.m. to the time of the Mass. A private family inurnment will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Mayville.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Francis Terrace and SSM Agnesian Hospice for the loving care provided to Florence.

If desired, memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice in Fond du Lac.

