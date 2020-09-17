Gutsmiedel, Florence G. (Starr)

KENOSHA - Florence G. (Starr) Gutsmiedel, age 94, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at The Legacy at St. Joseph's.

Born in Racine, Wis., on June 2, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Loretta (Olley) Mutchie.

On May 28, 1949, Florence was united in marriage to John Starr at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Racine. He preceded her in death on Aug. 4, 1979. She then married Lloyd (Curly) Gutsmiedel on Aug. 22, 1981, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kenosha. Lloyd passed away on Oct. 18, 2005.

Florence was employed with J. C. Penny in Kenosha for 19 years.

She moved to Mauston in 1982 and back to Kenosha in 2004. Flo will be missed greatly by her children, although they did not have much growing up, they were blessed with loads of motherly love.

Left to cherish her life are her children, William (Judy) Starr of Estero, Fla., Phil Starr of Bellingham, Wash., Gary (Cathy) Starr of Kenosha, Wis.; her daughter, Lori (Jim) Oliver of Aurora, Colo.; her four grandchildren; her one great grandchild; her sisters-in-law, Juleen (Jim) Graff of Oshkosh, Wis. and Verna (Don) Schumacher of Oshkosh, Wis.

Along with her parents, Jacob and Loretta Mutchie and her husbands, John Starr and Lloyd Gutsmiedel; she was preceded in death by a son, Joe Starr, on May 24, 1980; grandson, Nathan Starr, on Nov. 27, 2009; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth (Ed) Piette and Helen (Vernon) Staples.

A special thank you to the staff at The Legacy at St. Joseph's for their loving care of Mom during these difficult times.