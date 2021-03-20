Neumann, Florence Jane

WAUPUN - Florence Jane Neumann, age 93 of Waupun, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Christian Home.

Florence was born on September 29, 1927, in Watertown, WI, a daughter of Henry and Elizabeth (Buss) Steffen. On October 6, 1946, she was united in marriage to Roland Neumann in Clyman, WI. Florence assisted her husband in farming in the town of Trenton for 38 years until retiring to Waupun in 1984. She was an excellent cook and was known for her baked goods. Florence really enjoyed gardening her flowers and veggies, crafting, crocheting and was an avid reader. Family was her most valued priority and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Waupun.

Florence is survived by her 4 children, Jerrold (Joann) Neumann of Waupun, Timothy (Cynthia) Neumann of Willow Grove, PA, Susan (Curt) Schwandt of Fond du Lac and John (Kimberly) Neumann of Beaver Dam; 10 grandchildren, Scott (Chrissy) Neumann, Eric (Allison) Neumann, Russell (Kit) Neumann, Kristen Neumann, Jason (Summer) Brantner, Joshua (Tanya) Brantner, Amber (Scott) Otto, Amy (Perry) Michaud, Bethany (Skyler) Emler and Caitlin (David) Zabel; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Mae Bleifus of Juneau; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland; her parents; 6 brothers; 3 sisters and 1 sister in infancy.

Visitation for Florence will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 113 County Park Road, Waupun.

A funeral service for Florence will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at church with Pastor David Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

A memorial fund has been established in Florence's name.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

