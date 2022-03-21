Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances Irene Luce
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

Frances Irene Luce

May 15, 1932 - Oct. 4, 2021

SAVANNAH, GA - October 4, 2021 marked the passing of Frances Irene Luce. She died quietly at her home in Savannah, Georgia with her family at her side. Frances "Fran" was born in Pineora, Georgia, daughter to the late Irene Futch (Zeigler) and Lemuel Futch, Sr.

Fran was predeceased by her husband, James Gordon Luce in a marriage spanning more than five decades. She was a Savannah resident for most of her life, although she also lived in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the hometown of her husband.

Fran had a full life. She is survived by all five of her children: Brenda Hall (Gainesville GA), Deborah Aracic (Piedmont, CA), Cheryl Peacock (Marble, NC) twins: Dennis Luce (Cypress, TX) and David Luce (Hilton Head SC.) During the span of her life she also had seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

In Savannah, Fran worked as doctors receptionists. She volunteered many years for the Savannah Jazz Association and Savannah Folk Music Society from 1983-2017. It was at the Savannah Jazz Festival that Fran met Jim Gibson, her companion of near twenty years. She spent her life doing things she loved, spending time with friends and family, following her numerous interests. Fran enjoyed her many trips to Trackrock in the Georgia mountains. She leaves a wide community of people who loved her, enriched by her beauty, energy and enthusiasm.

A graveside service was held in Savannah, October 7, 2021 on what would have been her 64th wedding anniversary.


Published by WiscNews.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We miss you so very much. We have many wonderful memories we will always cherish. Brenda Rebecca, Dennis, Alyssa & Shannon
BRENDA Hall
Family
March 21, 2022
We love you. May you Rest In Peace Mama. Deb Contact at 133 Oakmont Avenue Piedmont CA 94610
Deborah Aracic
Family
March 21, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results