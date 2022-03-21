Frances Irene Luce

May 15, 1932 - Oct. 4, 2021

SAVANNAH, GA - October 4, 2021 marked the passing of Frances Irene Luce. She died quietly at her home in Savannah, Georgia with her family at her side. Frances "Fran" was born in Pineora, Georgia, daughter to the late Irene Futch (Zeigler) and Lemuel Futch, Sr.

Fran was predeceased by her husband, James Gordon Luce in a marriage spanning more than five decades. She was a Savannah resident for most of her life, although she also lived in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the hometown of her husband.

Fran had a full life. She is survived by all five of her children: Brenda Hall (Gainesville GA), Deborah Aracic (Piedmont, CA), Cheryl Peacock (Marble, NC) twins: Dennis Luce (Cypress, TX) and David Luce (Hilton Head SC.) During the span of her life she also had seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

In Savannah, Fran worked as doctors receptionists. She volunteered many years for the Savannah Jazz Association and Savannah Folk Music Society from 1983-2017. It was at the Savannah Jazz Festival that Fran met Jim Gibson, her companion of near twenty years. She spent her life doing things she loved, spending time with friends and family, following her numerous interests. Fran enjoyed her many trips to Trackrock in the Georgia mountains. She leaves a wide community of people who loved her, enriched by her beauty, energy and enthusiasm.

A graveside service was held in Savannah, October 7, 2021 on what would have been her 64th wedding anniversary.