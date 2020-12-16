Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances Waldrop
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Grasse Funeral Service
119 Industrial Dr
Pardeeville, WI

Waldrop, Frances A.

PARDEEVILLE - Frances A. Waldrop, 81, of Pardeeville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. She was born Feb. 24, 1939, in Portage, the daughter of Albert and Anne (Abraham) Wardle.

On May 21, 1960, Frances was united in marriage to Donald Waldrop Sr., in Pardeeville. She was a telephone operator in St. Petersburg, Va., Madison, and in Pardeeville. Frances also worked at Cornellier Fireworks Company for 36 years until her retirement several years ago. She enjoyed quilting, crafting, baking her famous caramel apple pies, and bird watching, and was active in the International Crane Foundation. Frances' truest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Donald "Wally," of 60 years; children, Christy (Karl) Romine, Don (Julie) Waldrop, Julie (Rich) Prescher, and Melissa Waldrop; grandchildren, Joshua Prescher, Jacob Prescher, Matthew Waldrop, Clayton Prescher, Hannah Prescher, Kaeden Dassow, Kailey Dassow, and Kylie Dassow; great-grandson, Roman Prescher; brother, Vince (Janice) Wardle; sister, Catherine Rivest; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Rivest.

A Mass of Christian Burial with social distancing and mask mandate requirements will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 1 p.m., at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Pardeeville with Father Mark Miller presiding. Interment will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church Saturday. You will find the mass live streamed at https://sfhfparish.com/. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
10:00a.m.
ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
Pardeeville, WI
Dec
19
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
Pardeeville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Grasse Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grasse Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Barbara Pohlman
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results