Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank De Jager
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI

De Jager, Frank

WAUPUN - Frank De Jager, 90, of Waupun, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, with his family at his side.

Frank was born April 3, 1930, in Oostrum, Netherlands, the son of Fred and Jennie Terpstra De Jager. In 1947 the family moved to the state of Washington for two years prior to moving to Wisconsin. Frank served with the U.S. Army for several years in Alaska during the Korean War, attaining the rank of Corporal. On Aug. 19, 1954, he married Catherine Mulder at Alto Christian Reformed Church. He worked for Visser Bros. in Waupun and in 1960 embarked in his own business, De Jager Builders. He was a member of Alto Christian Reformed Church where he served as elder and deacon, and belonged to the Faith Bible Study Group. Frank served on the school board for Central Wisconsin Christian High School and Christian Grade School. He volunteered at Bargains Galore. He was a member of American Legion Post 210 of Waupun. He and his family enjoyed the outdoors and did a lot of hiking. Frank was involved in the prison ministry and was very involved in starting the Christian Reformed Church in Anchorage, Alaska. He was also instrumental in building the Dutch Windmill in Waupun.

Frank is survived by his three daughters, Kathleen (Carl) Huizenga of Fox Lake, Rosalie (Steve) Homan of Waupun, and Cindy (Dan) Vander Wal of Hudsonville, Mich.; a son, David (Jessica) De Jager of Waupun; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lambert (Bessie) De Jager of Alto and John (Arlene) De Jager of Waupun; two sisters, Etta Schregardus of Randolph and Gertrude (Harold) Mulder of Waupun; along with sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; two brothers, Dirk De Jager and Eldon De Jager; his parents; and two infant sisters, Jitske and Aneke.

Friends and relatives may attend the visitation at Alto Christian Reformed Church on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Private family services will follow and burial will take place at Alto Cemetery where American Legion Post 210 will provide military honors. Please abide by Covid-19 protocols of mask wearing and social distancing.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.



Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Alto Christian Reformed Church
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our condolences, we are with you in your mind. Wij hebben Frank voor het laatst ontmoet in 2008 toen hij met vrouw en kinderen in Oostrum was.
Jan Zijlstra
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results