De Jager, Frank

WAUPUN - Frank De Jager, 90, of Waupun, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, with his family at his side.

Frank was born April 3, 1930, in Oostrum, Netherlands, the son of Fred and Jennie Terpstra De Jager. In 1947 the family moved to the state of Washington for two years prior to moving to Wisconsin. Frank served with the U.S. Army for several years in Alaska during the Korean War, attaining the rank of Corporal. On Aug. 19, 1954, he married Catherine Mulder at Alto Christian Reformed Church. He worked for Visser Bros. in Waupun and in 1960 embarked in his own business, De Jager Builders. He was a member of Alto Christian Reformed Church where he served as elder and deacon, and belonged to the Faith Bible Study Group. Frank served on the school board for Central Wisconsin Christian High School and Christian Grade School. He volunteered at Bargains Galore. He was a member of American Legion Post 210 of Waupun. He and his family enjoyed the outdoors and did a lot of hiking. Frank was involved in the prison ministry and was very involved in starting the Christian Reformed Church in Anchorage, Alaska. He was also instrumental in building the Dutch Windmill in Waupun.

Frank is survived by his three daughters, Kathleen (Carl) Huizenga of Fox Lake, Rosalie (Steve) Homan of Waupun, and Cindy (Dan) Vander Wal of Hudsonville, Mich.; a son, David (Jessica) De Jager of Waupun; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lambert (Bessie) De Jager of Alto and John (Arlene) De Jager of Waupun; two sisters, Etta Schregardus of Randolph and Gertrude (Harold) Mulder of Waupun; along with sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; two brothers, Dirk De Jager and Eldon De Jager; his parents; and two infant sisters, Jitske and Aneke.

Friends and relatives may attend the visitation at Alto Christian Reformed Church on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Private family services will follow and burial will take place at Alto Cemetery where American Legion Post 210 will provide military honors. Please abide by Covid-19 protocols of mask wearing and social distancing.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.