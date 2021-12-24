Menu
Franklin McCamish
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

McCamish, Franklin C.

FOX LAKE - Franklin C. McCamish, 66, of Fox Lake, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Wis.

A celebration of life for Franklin will be held at a later date.

Franklin was born on June 28, 1955, the son of James and Mabel (Zietlow) McCamish in Beaver Dam, Wis. Frank enjoyed taking his daughters to Fleet Farm when they were younger. He loved to shoot pool and as well as trap shoot. Frank had been a collector of guns. Frank will fondly be remembered as a person who loved to visit and got along with everyone.

Frank is survived by his daughters, Sarah Moore (Steve Giese) of Horicon and Sharon Ressel (Nathan) of Jackson; his grandchildren, Abbigail Moore, Makayla Reese, Brennen Reese, Cali Ressel and Jaxton Ressel; his brother, Jim (Kathy) McCamish of Beaver Dam; and his sister, Audrey (Greg) McMillian of Beaver Dam. He is further survived by nieces and a nephew, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
My dad was pretty cool
Sarah Moore
Family
January 2, 2022
Dear Dad-I will always remember our trips to fleet farm as a little girl and your stories of trap shooting. You always reminding Sarah and I to get along well. We will both miss you much.
Sharon Ressel (McCamish)
Family
December 28, 2021
Truly sorry to learn Frank had passed. Best wishes for the family, especially his daughters. Lots of thoughts and prayers for all.
J. Douma
Family Friend
December 24, 2021
