BEAVER DAM - Fred D. Hein, age 79 of Beaver Dam, passed away at home on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 due to natural causes.

Fred was born to Henry and Audrey (Weis) Hein on May 20, 1942 in Columbus. His first eight years of school were in a one room school. He then went to Fall River High School, from where he graduated before joining the United States Army, serving in Vietnam from 1963 until 1969. Later on, he was united in marriage to Darlene Leystra for a short time. Fred worked for John Deere Horicon Works until his retirement. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, snowmobiling, going to car shows, and going out to eat. He was very proud of his 1967 Chevelle and was always glad to get together for the holidays and playing cards.

Fred is survived by his siblings, Barb (Jim) Warmbier and children, John (Deb) Waterworth and Tina Waterworth; Robert (Diana) Hein and children, Jeff (Tiffany) Hein, and Scott (Ashley Sauter) Hein; Paulette (Jim) Neibauer and children, George (Stacey) Stegner and Dawn (Paul) Bruley; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and many aunts and uncles.

Visitation for Fred will take place on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:30 a.m until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, town of Trenton, with military honors provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146.

