Kaminski, Fred

WISCONSIN DELLS - Fred Kaminski, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitation were held at Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, Wis., on Sunday, Oct. 3, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and on Monday at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Fred was born Dec. 5, 1936, in Lake Delton, Wis., the son of Joseph and Vera (Luther) Kaminski. He served in the U.S. Air Force between the Korean and Vietnam wars, reaching the rank of Airman First Class. Fred was a member of Safari Club International and was a past President of the Wisconsin Innkeepers Association. Fred was an avid pilot, pianist, was the ultimate hunter, and traveled the world with Shirley and his family, always experiencing great adventures. Memorable travel destinations include Africa (South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania), Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and London. Fred followed in his father Joe's footsteps as President and CEO of Chula Vista Resort for 25 years, passing the business to his sons in 1991. Fred loved spending time with family, close friends and his Schnauzer, Missy. He also enjoyed being a member of St. Cecilia's Church and loved cheering on the Packers and Chicago Cubs.

Fred is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Michael (Ann), Joseph (best friends, Bertie Bingham and Glenda Tavenner), Timothy (Geralynn) and Matthew Kaminski; stepsons, Paul (Lovie) Hess and John (Bridget) Hess; stepdaughters, Ann Marie (Doug) Twietmeyer and Lisa Lyn Guzman; brother, David (Kim) Kaminski; sisters, Mary Ellen Anderson and Joann (David) Hirst; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepdaughter, Mary Jo Hess.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Cecilia's Religious Education Fund would be appreciated.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

