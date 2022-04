The Happle gang of Reedsburg, where we were born and raised, all knew Fred... he had a humor about him that was like no one elses...When ever I or some sisters came back to The Burg, we always stopped it to see Fred.... He remember's all of us.... So Sorry For Your Loss, He will be missed in the Reedsburg Community... Awesome Guy.

JoAnn ( Happle ) Sparks Friend July 5, 2021