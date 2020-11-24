Menu
Fred Montgomery

Montgomery, Fred

The family of Fred Montgomery would like to thank everyone for all the thoughts, prayers, phone calls and food during this difficult time.

Special thanks to SSM Health Hospice, Dr.'s Mullvane and Johnson for their care and support; Pastor Crolius for his encouraging words; our three children for all their help and Farber Funeral Home for their kindness.

A big thank you to the 13 members of the American Legion who conducted the military graveside service.

May God bless you all.

Ellie

Ken & Becky

Bonnie & Jerry

Steve & Shelly


Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 24, 2020.
