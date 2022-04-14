Menu
Fred "Freddie" Teubert Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Conway Picha Funeral Home - Lyndon Station
450 County HH
Lyndon Station, WI

Fred "Freddie" Teubert, Jr.

April 4, 1966 - April 5, 2022

MAUSTON - Fred "Freddie" Teubert, Jr., age 56, of Mauston, WI, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering was held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI.

Freddie was born April 4, 1966, in Janesville, WI, the son of Fred and Edith (Pomplun) Teubert, Sr. Freddie grew up in Southern Wisconsin, but he found community in Lyndon Station, where he was a well-known and beloved bartender at Mac's Stumble Out Pub. In his spare time, he remodeled homes, he loved to play bingo and slot machines, he was an avid pool and horseshoe player and most of all, he cherished riding his motorcycle.

Freddie became and esteemed member of the Lyndon Station Community. He was proud to be a Firefighter and a First Responder with the Lyndon Station Fire Department. He also served as an Emergency Medical Technician with the Mauston Area Ambulance Service. He had the world at his back. He made friends every where he went and was loved by many.

Freddie is survived by his parents; his daughter, Stephanie Teubert (Joshua); two grandchildren: Collin and Preston Falconbury of Machesney Park, IL; his son, Cody Teubert of Wisconsin Dells, WI; and his nine siblings: Sandra Ramirez of Rockford, IL, Dawn (Mark) Welch of Edgerton, WI, Connie (Kurt) Gorman of Janesville, WI, Tammy (Dennis) Fuller-Hillary of Machesney Park, IL, Christina Teubert of Beloit, WI, Danielle Trunkhill of Oconomowoc, WI, Jamie Trunkhill of Lake Geneva, WI, Christopher Trunkhill of Janesville, WI and Michael Trunkhill of Edgerton, WI. His presence will also be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Apr. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Conway Picha Funeral Home - Lyndon Station
