Braatz, Frederick A.

BEAVER DAM - Frederick A. "Fred" Braatz, age 78, of Beaver Dam, passed away at home on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

Fred was born an only child on April 20, 1942, the son of Alvin and Lydia (Luck) Braatz. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. After several years working as a truck driver, he retired from Caine Transfer. Fred was a car enthusiast, and recently a tractor enthusiast as well, particularly enjoying the Red Power Round Up.

Fred is survived by his children, Bryant (April) Braatz of Monroe, Ga., Michelle Valure of Washington, Stephen (Cynthia) Braatz of Brandon, Miss., and Kevin Braatz of Beaver Dam; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one great-grandson, and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Fred will take place on Friday, Feb. 26 at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery with military honors provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post 146.

You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.