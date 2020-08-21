Menu
Frederick Schilling

Schilling, Frederick "Fred"

BELVIDERE, Ill. - Frederick John Schilling "Fred", our beloved husband, father, brother, grandpa, and friend passed away on Aug. 13, 2020. Fred was born in LaCrosse, Wis. to Lucille (Olson) and Clarence Schilling. They moved to Baraboo, Wis. when Fred was two. He graduated from Baraboo High School (1955) and UW Platteville (1959). After college he moved to Rockford, Ill. when he began his work at Elco Industries as an inventory manager. When asked what he did for a living, he would always humbly reply, "I count screws." He also served in the Navy Reserves for eight years.

He married his high-school sweetheart, Elaine (Doering) Schilling, on Aug. 19, 1961 in Baraboo, Wis. Their son, Andrew John, was born two years later and died in infancy. Six years later they were blessed with twin daughters, Suzanne and Andrea.

Fred accomplished many things in his lifetime, although his most prized accomplishments were his children and grandchildren. Each grandchild had a special nickname and bond. Fred was blessed to see all six of his grandchildren become young adults. He had a significant role in their lives teaching them a strong work ethic and problem solving (mostly in his yard, garage, and workshop). His consistent example of patience, perseverance and positivity has left a lasting mark on all of his grandkids. Fred loved taking care of people in his neighborhood, as well as strangers and animals in need. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts as a leader, Project Business, Junior Achievement, "100 Men Who Cook" and the Jubilee Center, a local soup kitchen. He was a faithful member and servant at St. Anskar Episcopal Church. He was also a devout Packer fan.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elaine; children, Andrea (Steve) Hryszczuk of Belvidere and Suzanne (Jerry) Carpenter of Janesville, Wis.; grandchildren, Cierra, Matthew, Anna (Jonathan) Kimbriel, Kate, Luke, and Samuel; brother David and brothers-in law, Evan Doering and Ivan (Mary Beth) Doering; nephews, Davy Schilling, Brian Alexander, Scott (Cheri) Doering, Chad (Tina) Doering; nieces, Niki Transo and Mindy (Nick) Weber. Predeceased by his parents, son, Andrew John and sister Patricia (Don) Hathcoat. Grandpa Fred indeed left this world better than he found it and has touched the lives of everyone he came in contact with. He is a blessing from God. He will be greatly missed.

A private family service will be held at St. Anskar Church, 1226 Spring Creek Road Rockford, Ill., at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. A reception for extended family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. at 13113 Charleston Street, Caledonia, IL 61011.

Memorials may be made to St. Anskar Church, The Jubilee Center, or a charity of choice.


Published by Baraboo News Republic on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
22
Visitation
1:00p.m.
13113 Charleston Street, Caledonia, Illinois
Aug
22
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Anskar Church
1226 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, Illinois
GUEST BOOK
August 21, 2020
August 20, 2020
Garth Walling
August 20, 2020
Fred was a good friend for over 70 years, I'll see you in heaven.
Garth
Garth Walling
Friend
August 20, 2020
Fred is the reason that I attend St. Anskar. He was working at 100 Men who Cook & I was volunteering. When we got to his (& Don's) little chocolate mice, we hit it off right away. He asked us about church and said, "Why don't you visit St. Anskar?" and the next day we were in church & have served there ever since. Fred was the kindest, down-to-earth, servant of God. At soup kitchen, I would serve & he would always be washing the big soup pots. We joked about it every time. He had a great sense of humor & a great big heart for his family & his church & everyone with whom he ever came into contact with, I'm sure. Blessings to you, Elaine, and your family. I know God said, "Well done, good & faithful servant" when He welcomed Fred home.
Dawn DiVenti
Friend
August 20, 2020
Dear Elaine, Suzanne, Andrea and family, my deepest sympathies to all of you.
I will remember Fred with fondness for his great sense of humor and his kindness in being a good friend to all. I worked with Fred for many years and I remember most how helpful and generous he was, and not at just being a boss, he was a team player, a co-worker in the best sense of the word, a friend and a “counter of screws”. I love his unique job description!
Thank you for sharing that little piece of Fred’s sense of humor.
God bless you all, you are in my thoughts and prayers as you reflect and recall the many cherished memories you had with him.

Michele Wiencek
Coworker
August 20, 2020
In deepest sympathy, sending our thoughts and prayers
David & Andrea Dyb
Friend
August 19, 2020