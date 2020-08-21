Schilling, Frederick "Fred"

BELVIDERE, Ill. - Frederick John Schilling "Fred", our beloved husband, father, brother, grandpa, and friend passed away on Aug. 13, 2020. Fred was born in LaCrosse, Wis. to Lucille (Olson) and Clarence Schilling. They moved to Baraboo, Wis. when Fred was two. He graduated from Baraboo High School (1955) and UW Platteville (1959). After college he moved to Rockford, Ill. when he began his work at Elco Industries as an inventory manager. When asked what he did for a living, he would always humbly reply, "I count screws." He also served in the Navy Reserves for eight years.

He married his high-school sweetheart, Elaine (Doering) Schilling, on Aug. 19, 1961 in Baraboo, Wis. Their son, Andrew John, was born two years later and died in infancy. Six years later they were blessed with twin daughters, Suzanne and Andrea.

Fred accomplished many things in his lifetime, although his most prized accomplishments were his children and grandchildren. Each grandchild had a special nickname and bond. Fred was blessed to see all six of his grandchildren become young adults. He had a significant role in their lives teaching them a strong work ethic and problem solving (mostly in his yard, garage, and workshop). His consistent example of patience, perseverance and positivity has left a lasting mark on all of his grandkids. Fred loved taking care of people in his neighborhood, as well as strangers and animals in need. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts as a leader, Project Business, Junior Achievement, "100 Men Who Cook" and the Jubilee Center, a local soup kitchen. He was a faithful member and servant at St. Anskar Episcopal Church. He was also a devout Packer fan.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elaine; children, Andrea (Steve) Hryszczuk of Belvidere and Suzanne (Jerry) Carpenter of Janesville, Wis.; grandchildren, Cierra, Matthew, Anna (Jonathan) Kimbriel, Kate, Luke, and Samuel; brother David and brothers-in law, Evan Doering and Ivan (Mary Beth) Doering; nephews, Davy Schilling, Brian Alexander, Scott (Cheri) Doering, Chad (Tina) Doering; nieces, Niki Transo and Mindy (Nick) Weber. Predeceased by his parents, son, Andrew John and sister Patricia (Don) Hathcoat. Grandpa Fred indeed left this world better than he found it and has touched the lives of everyone he came in contact with. He is a blessing from God. He will be greatly missed.

A private family service will be held at St. Anskar Church, 1226 Spring Creek Road Rockford, Ill., at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. A reception for extended family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. at 13113 Charleston Street, Caledonia, IL 61011.

Memorials may be made to St. Anskar Church, The Jubilee Center, or a charity of choice.