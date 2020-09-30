Field, Gail A.

COLUMBUS - Gail A. Field, age 80, passed away peacefully during the night on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at her cabin in the woods. Gail was born in the Town of Kildare in Juneau County to Virgil and Opal (Scoville) Exley. She attended Fall River High School along with her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Kenneth Field. Ken and Gail were married on June 7, 1958. Ken and Gail worked very hard over the years while raising their three children. Gail is survived by her husband, Ken; one daughter, Annette (Dean) Waterworth; and two sons, Tim (Karen) Field and Tom Field; twelve grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Ronald (Jeanette) Exley; a sister, Sherri (David) Norenberg; special aunt, Mary Miller; sister-in-law, Joyce Cash; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. In keeping with Gail's wishes, she will be cremated and a private family gathering will be held. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com. Heaven has just been blessed with the greatest "Lunch Lady" of all time.

