Gail Harder
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Baraboo High School
FUNERAL HOME
Zacherl Funeral Home - Fond du Lac
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI

Harder, Gail Marie (Olsen)

FOND DU LAC - Gail Marie (Olsen) Harder, 66, passed away on Feb. 28, 2021. She was born on June 8, 1954, to William and Jeanne Olsen in Racine, Wis. She resided in Fond du Lac for the past 25 years.

She graduated from Baraboo High School in 1972. She then attended Madison Area Technical College to pursue a degree in commercial art. Later, she went back to school and became a licensed practical nurse. Gail recently retired from Agnesian Health Care in Fond du Lac.

Gail was a very caring person and served in the Peace Corps in Guatemala after college. She was also a Boy Scout leader for her sons' troops and volunteered her time with the Fond du Lac Optimist Club.

Gail had an amazing eye for color and design. She made beautiful quilts and was also a skilled knitter and crocheter. She enjoyed going to thrift stores and picked up items that had been passed over to create unusual and creative collections in her home. She also had a green thumb and could keep any indoor plant growing.

More than anything, she loved being a mom and grandma.

She is survived by her sons, Jason (Lisa) Harder and children, January and Samantha; and Bryan (Becky) Harder and son, Rhys.

She is further survived by her father, William Olsen of Baraboo, Wis.; siblings, Mark (Dawn) Olsen of Reedsburg, Wis., Craig (Mim) Olsen of Baraboo, Wis., Mary Beth Olsen (Liz Merrick) of Sun Prairie, Wis., and Amy (Darren) Tidler of St. Charles, Ill.; nieces and nephews, Mickey (Heather) Olsen, Andy (Sarah) Olsen, Joe (Amanda) Olsen, Kevin (Jeff) Goke, Becky (David) Hoadley, Sarah (Alex) Levin, Connor Tidler, Alex Tidler, Emily Tidler, and EllaGrace Olsen. She also had much fun with good friend, Lori Witthuhn.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanne Olsen; and her grandparents.

Private services were held. Cremation has taken place.

Memorials in Gail's name may be given to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.

Online condolences may be offered at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Zacherl Funeral Home - Fond du Lac
