BEAVER DAM - Gail J. Peters, age 64, formerly of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Brightstar Memory Care in Madison.

Gail Jean was born on Oct. 4, 1956, in Oconomowoc, Wis. She was the daughter of Jean and Roland Schweisthal. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1974. Gail worked as an insurance agent at Richards Insurance in Beaver Dam for many years until her retirement in 2016. She was an avid golfer, flower gardener, and fashionista. She loved Christmas decorating, wrapping, gift giving, and her mom's cookies. Gail was kind, funny, and so loved. She will be deeply missed.

Gail is survived by her daughter, Angie Sutton of Madison, Wis.; mother, Jean Schweisthal of Beaver Dam; brother, Darcy (Mary) LaVeau of Austin, Texas; sister, Nancy (Shawn) Stobbe of Beaver Dam; sister, Mary (Scott) Berg of Nashotah, Wis.; brother, Gary (Laura) Schweisthal of Madison, Wis.; nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Roland Schweisthal.

A private funeral for immediate family was held. The family would like to thank Morgan and Lois of Brightstar Senior Living for the care they provided.

