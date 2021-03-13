Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Muenchow
FUNERAL HOME
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
135 Keller Blvd.
Beaver Dam, WI

Muenchow, Gary L.

RANDOLPH - Gary L. "Munchie" Muenchow, age 70, of Randolph, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Randolph Health Services.

Gary was born in Beaver Dam on April 17, 1950, the son of Douglas and Twyla (Schwoch) Muenchow. A free spirit with a great personality, Gary loved socializing daily with friends and playing cards and cribbage. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, particularly fishing, hunting, and trap shooting. Bowling, as well as woodworking and carpentry, were other ways he liked to spend his time. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

Gary is survived by his children, Shelly (Todd) Ascherien and Amy (Kevin) Shaver, both of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Brady Ascherien, Austin Shaver, and Nick Shaver; siblings, Cindy (Tony) Janz and Scott (Robbie) Muenchow, both of Beaver Dam; mother of his children, Joan Cooper of Beaver Dam; special friends, Eli and Christina Garry of Randolph; nephews, Troy and Casey (Angel) Heine, and Randy, Michael, and Justin Boomsma; and further survived by other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; son, Jason; and other relatives.

Visitation for Gary will take place on Saturday, March 20 at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. A time of remembrance will be held after the service at Mugshotz in Randolph.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
135 Keller Blvd., Beaver, WI
Mar
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
135 Keller Blvd., Beaver, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Thought the world of Gary. His sister Cindy and I were class mates. My thoughts and prayers for the entire family.
Marnita Griebenow Ross
March 17, 2021
A classmate and friend since 1957. God speed Gary and see you soon.
R.C. Campbell
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results