Gary Teichmiller

Nov. 10, 1949 - March 28, 2022

MAYVILLE - Gary Teichmiller, age 72, of Mayville, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Madison.

A memorial service for Gary will take place on Saturday, April 30 at 12:00 noon, at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home in Mayville. Military Honors will be conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

Gary was born the son of Floyd and Ruth (Potter) Teichmiller on November 10, 1949, in Fond du Lac. He attended Beaver Dam High School. Gary served his country honorably from March 1968 - January 1971 in the US Army. He was an active member of the Mayville American Legion Post #69, serving as a past commander. Gary had worked at RuMar Manufacturing in Mayville, for over 30 years. In his spare time, Gary enjoyed playing cards especially sheepshead, and liked to play the lottery, in which he ended up lucky on many occasions. Gary loved sports and enjoyed watching football and baseball, and also liked country and western music. He also loved going out for dinner with family and friends.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Tracy Teichmiller of Beaver Dam; His former wife, Mary Teichmiller of Beaver Dam; His grandson, Austin Elvers; His siblings: Gordon Teichmiller of Rolling Prairie, Betty Dobrinsky of AR, Ray Teichmiller of Waupun, and Terry Teichmiller of Lake Puckaway. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Bennett; and brothers: Tim and Roger.

