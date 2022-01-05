Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gayle Bosch
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI

Bosch, Gayle Cecilia

MAYVILLE - Gayle Cecilia Bosch, wife, mother and grandmother, was welcomed into eternal life on Jan. 2, 2022, with her children by her side. Gayle was the youngest of three children and born to Cecilia and Ivo Herber in Milwaukee, Wis., on Dec. 3, 1933. She attended St. Anne Grade School and graduated from Divine Savior High School in 1952. She attended one year of school at Alverno College in the music program before working full-time at Kohl's Food Store.

Gayle met the love of her life, Edward, while both were working at Kohl's. They had a courtship full of laughs and friends before marrying in 1955. They immediately moved to Mayville to seek better vocational opportunities. While Gayle hoped it would be a temporary move, she came to love the small town, raised five children, and they made it their home the remainder of their lives.

Gayle is survived by sons, Anthony (Gia) and John (Joy); daughters, Kathleen Brummond (Terry), Theresa Knaus (Daniel) and Mary O'Neil (John); sister-in-law, Sister Margaret Bosch; 12 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was greeted in heaven by her husband of 65 years; parents; brothers, John and Ivan; and her beloved grandson, Peter Brummond.

While Gayle was raising her family, she also joined Ed in starting his construction business and was responsible for the accounting of the business until Dad's retirement. As her children entered school, she started working at Service Print before becoming secretary at St. Mary's Elementary School, from which she would retire. Her love of music and desire to share it with others naturally led her to becoming involved with the music program at St. Mary's, eventually creating beautiful musicals and concerts with the children. She accompanied and led several church choirs and played organ during Mass for many years. She was often sought out for funerals, weddings, and solo ensemble contests, always enjoying the opportunity to share in the love of creating music. Gayle was happiest when she was involved with music!

Gayle was extremely active in her retirement. She could be seen playing the organ on Sundays in church, calling bingo, volunteering at the American Legion alongside Edward, exercising at the Tag Center and spending time with family and friends. She and Ed traveled every year, and they particularly enjoyed the history of the East Coast. Gayle was devoted to family and was often surrounded by those who loved her most. She had a close relationship with her grandchildren and was fortunate to have seen them grow into adulthood and start their own families.

If you knew Gayle, you have experienced her infectious laugh and wit! She loved to tell a good story, and it was a joy to witness her enjoyment of reliving the experiences. Gayle was a testament to strength and resilience! She raised strong, independent daughters, and compassionate and devoted sons, and this will carry on through her grandchildren and generations to come.

We love you and will miss you forever.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mayville, with the Rev. Father Tom Biersack presiding. A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 7 from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. at the church. Interment will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in Mayville.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church (Mayville)
112 S. German St., Mayville, WI
Jan
7
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church (Mayville)
112 S. German St., Mayville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Mrs. Bosch was my piano accompanist for band solo-ensemble several times as well as for church choirs I was in. RIP Mrs. Bosch.
Greg Steiner
School
January 13, 2022
So sorry for your loss.
Mike Ann
Family Friend
January 4, 2022
It was lovely to know Gayle and Ed. We are so sorry for your loss!--Geri Feucht and Tim Bachhuber
Geri T. Feucht
Friend
January 4, 2022
Our sincere condolences to you and your family.
Jodie & Rich Garb
Friend
January 4, 2022
A true saint! She added so much joy and happy feelings to our lives. Gayle and Ed made the world a better place, and now they are together again. My most sincere condolences to her family, may your memories be joyful.
Phillip Luce
Family Friend
January 8, 2022
She was a very special lady and we will miss her. Our sympathies to all of your family.
Carl & Kathy Benter
Acquaintance
January 8, 2022
I was privileged to know Gayle for many years through St. Mary School. She was a great supporter of the school and an important part of its music ministry. She will be greatly missed, but I am certain she is happy to be reunited in Heaven with Ed.
Kristin Ries
School
January 7, 2022
Remember your mom at St. Mary's and the Tag Center. She always remembered that I was a Falk girl and always exchanged memories. She was a true lady and will be missed in the community not to mention your family. I'm sure Ed was there to greet her with open arms as well as her grandson. May she RIP and be your forever guardian angel.
Margie Falk Keuler
Acquaintance
January 6, 2022
We will miss Gayle and all the fun we had with her in our Silver Sneakers class. We loved her. She was like family to us. God Bless her and all of you.
Wayne and Joanne Moehr
Friend
January 5, 2022
We are so sorry for your families loss. But imagine the happy reunion with her loved ones, especially hubby Ed. What a glorious greeting that must have been, we pray God's comfort for all of you.
Jeff and Shelly Steinhorst
Family Friend
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results