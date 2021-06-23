Sarafolean, Gayle Naomi

PORTAGE – Gayle Naomi Sarafolean, 95, of Portage, Wis., passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

She was born in Ashland, Ky., to the late Russell and Alma (nee Eads) McCullough on Oct. 15, 1925. Gayle was a census interviewer, member of Portage Presbyterian Church, O.E.S. (Eastern Star), Women's Civic League of Portage, VFW, and Legion Auxiliary. She was an avid golfer, traveler, nature lover, environmentalist, and supporter of multiple charities.

Gayle was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Sarafolean; her brothers, Dick and Ted McCullough; and sister, Mary Brogan. Many beloved nieces and nephews, friends, and her devoted friend, Joyce, survive her.

A celebration of Gayle's life will be held on Wednesday, June 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage. A service will be held at 3 p.m., with the Rev. David Hankins officiating. Inurnment will follow at Silver Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gayle's name may be made to the Columbia County Humane Society or to Portage Presbyterian Church.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.