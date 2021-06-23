Menu
Gayle Sarafolean
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI

Sarafolean, Gayle Naomi

PORTAGE – Gayle Naomi Sarafolean, 95, of Portage, Wis., passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

She was born in Ashland, Ky., to the late Russell and Alma (nee Eads) McCullough on Oct. 15, 1925. Gayle was a census interviewer, member of Portage Presbyterian Church, O.E.S. (Eastern Star), Women's Civic League of Portage, VFW, and Legion Auxiliary. She was an avid golfer, traveler, nature lover, environmentalist, and supporter of multiple charities.

Gayle was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Sarafolean; her brothers, Dick and Ted McCullough; and sister, Mary Brogan. Many beloved nieces and nephews, friends, and her devoted friend, Joyce, survive her.

A celebration of Gayle's life will be held on Wednesday, June 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage. A service will be held at 3 p.m., with the Rev. David Hankins officiating. Inurnment will follow at Silver Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gayle's name may be made to the Columbia County Humane Society or to Portage Presbyterian Church.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street, Portage, WI
Jun
30
Service
3:00p.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street, Portage, WI
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
